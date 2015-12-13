Finish Off Hanukkah Right with This Amazing Latke Recipe

Topped with sour cream, applesauce, or even caviar, latkes are admittedly one of our favorite holiday snacks. The fried potato pancakes, which are traditionally served during the eight nights of Hanukkah, are the perfect appetizer for any winter celebration, thanks to their enticing aroma and versatility. This time around, we’re making a recipe from Eric and Bruce Bromberg, the brothers behind renowned N.Y.C.-based restaurant group Blue Ribbon. "Growing up, my brothers and I enjoyed latkes during the holidays and they were always expertly prepared by our grandmother Martha,” says Bruce. “As with many recipes, Martha was a great inspiration to us and she taught us how to make pretty delicious latkes. We love to eat them with applesauce, fried onions and sour cream." Try the recipe below this weekend.

Yields 10-12 latkes

Ingredients:

4 Idaho potatoes

½ Spanish onion, grated

2 tbsp flour

2 egg yolks

Salt and pepper

¼ cup vegetable oil

1 tbsp schmaltz (rendered chicken fat, which can be purchased from a butcher)

Directions:

1. Grate potatoes and onions.

2. Press out all liquid.

3. Add eggs, flour, salt and pepper and combine all ingredients.

4. Heat vegetable oil and schmaltz.

5. Form into a 2-inch patty cook each side of latke for 7 to 10 minutes.

6. Cook until golden brown.