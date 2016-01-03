3 Chic New Ways to Wear a Bandana

In recent months, the bandana-as-an-accessory movement has taken off. The traditional, paisley-printed neckerchief is being worn in every which way, proving it has serious style power. Still, this is not something that you can throw on and walk out the door. As laid-back as the accessory is, a lot of thought should go into tying it on.

For starters, make like Leandra Medine, aka The Man Repeller (above), and wear your bandana like a bracelet. Simply wrap it around and tie it in a knot at the front. You'll give a whole new meaning to the term arm party.

Just like you can wear a bandana as a bracelet, you can also wear it as a necklace, as demonstrated in the chic street style look above. If you do wish to wear it around your neck, it's even more important that you fold it well. For an I-woke-up-like-this look, tie it loosely and let the ends hang at the center of your chest like a pendant.

If you're a real risk-taker, fold the handkerchief with crisp creases and tie it around your ankle for an unexpected look.