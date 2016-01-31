This Boozy Hot Chocolate Recipe Promises to Keep You Warm All Winter Long

Few things satisfy quite like a cup of hot chocolate in the middle of an insufferably cold winter. And even though sipping the sugary drink conjures up memories of childhood, adding a shot or two of booze really helps cap off the end of a long workday—especially if that day in question is National Hot Chocolate Day. To do it up right, we tapped James Beard Award-winning pastry chef Christina Tosi of cult-favorite N.Y.C. bakery Milk Bar for her innovative take on the classic drink, which calls for the unexpectedly delicious additions of Baileys and instant coffee. Read on for the full breakdown below.

Baileys Hot Mocha

Makes: 4 servings

Ingredients:

1 1/4 cups whole milk

1/2 cup cocoa powder

1/2 cup granulated sugar

4 oz dark chocolate

2 tbsp instant coffee powder

1/2 tsp kosher salt

1 cup Baileys Original Irish Cream ($23; wineanthology.com)

RELATED: This Boozy Coffee Drink Is Guaranteed to Wake You Up Right

Directions:

1. In a heavy bottomed pan on medium-low heat, whisk milk with cocoa powder, sugar, chocolate, instant coffee powder and salt for 3-4 minutes or until cocoa powder and coffee powder are fully dissolved and chocolate entirely melted into a smooth, velvety mixture.

2. Off heat, whisk in Baileys Original Irish Cream and pour hot chocolate evenly into mugs and serve.