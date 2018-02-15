We all wish we woke up with full, arched eyebrows like Cara Delevingne or Rihanna, but the reality is that most of us need the help of tweezers and a brow pencil to shape our own arches.

"Eyebrows can really contour and change the shape and appearance of your overall look by bringing balance and proportion to not only your eyes, but your entire face," explains Jared Bailey, Benefit Cosmetics global brow expert. What Bailey says is true, but one wrong move with a pair of tweezers and your arches quickly go from soft and high, to over-plucked.

Avoid any mishaps and months of re-growth by knowing exactly where your arch should start and stop, along with what products to use so that your eyebrows look soft and full before you start your tweezing session.

Keep scrolling for a step-by-step guide on how to perfectly arch your eyebrows.

VIDEO: 5 Ways to Maintain Your Eyebrows