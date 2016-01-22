Work Wear Style Lessons We Learned from Studying Amal Clooney's Wardrobe

Frankly, Amal Clooney has it all—the beauty, the brains, the sartorial savvy, and well, George. Since cloning her superior genes is a near impossible feat, the very least we can do—short of creepily stalking her every move—is to take style cues from her on-point wardrobe. And since she's a professor, lawyer, activist, and all-around great human, you can bet said wardrobe is rife with serious workwear inspo.

The one thing to take away from her on-duty wardrobe is how amazingly diverse it is, proving that you can stray beyond an ordinary black suit and still be taken seriously. Forego safe, basic accessories in favor for colorful totes, or experiment with prints, like gingham and pinstripes—they're different enough, but not distracting.

Basically, there's a lot to learn from Clooney and her impeccable wardrobe. We listed out every lesson, so that you, too, can rule the world (err, workplace) like a boss.

