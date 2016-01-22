Work Wear Style Lessons We Learned from Studying Amal Clooney's Wardrobe

Josiah Kamau/BuzzFoto via Getty Images
Andrea Cheng
Jan 22, 2016 @ 12:45 pm

Frankly, Amal Clooney has it all—the beauty, the brains, the sartorial savvy, and well, George. Since cloning her superior genes is a near impossible feat, the very least we can do—short of creepily stalking her every move—is to take style cues from her on-point wardrobe. And since she's a professor, lawyer, activist, and all-around great human, you can bet said wardrobe is rife with serious workwear inspo. 

The one thing to take away from her on-duty wardrobe is how amazingly diverse it is, proving that you can stray beyond an ordinary black suit and still be taken seriously. Forego safe, basic accessories in favor for colorful totes, or experiment with prints, like gingham and pinstripes—they're different enough, but not distracting. 

Basically, there's a lot to learn from Clooney and her impeccable wardrobe. We listed out every lesson, so that you, too, can rule the world (err, workplace) like a boss. 

RELATED: Style Lessons We Learned from Being Obsessed with Victoria Beckham

1 of 13 AKM GSI

Cautiously Experiment with Trends

Even if you are on top of every trend, it's best not to experiment with every one in the workplace. When gingham print first reigned supreme, Clooney tried out the trend by wearing the pattern in safe neutrals and classic silhouettes. 

Advertisement
2 of 13 Josiah Kamau/BuzzFoto via Getty Images

Be Bold in One Color

A color as loud as red should remain the focal point. Scale back on superfluous distractions with neutral accessories in structured shapes. 

3 of 13 Eamonn M. McCormack/Getty Images

Master Stripes Like a Pro

Opt out of an ordinary black suit and go for a pinstriped set—it adds interest without breaking any dress codes. Introduce contrast with a white layer underneath (a turtleneck in the winter; a flimsy blouse in the summer). 

Advertisement
4 of 13 AKM GSI

Harden Too-Sweet Pastels

The street-style way to toughen up pastels is to throw on a black leather moto jacket. The office-friendly version of that? Cut-out pumps and a black no-nonsense tote.

Advertisement
5 of 13

Play with Pops of Color

A color-blocked bag here or a floral pump there can really stand out against a blank canvas of sleek white separates—they won't compromise elegance nor sophistication, we promise.

Advertisement
6 of 13 STR/AFP/Getty Images

Modernize a Cardigan

Cardis get a bad rep for being dowdy. Modernize a fitted one by playing with contrast—pit a black cardigan against white pairings for a contempory-chic edge.

Advertisement
7 of 13 Splash News

Neutralize a Busy Print

Got a wild print? For more liberal workplaces (or Casual Friday), style the print with the safest color on the spectrum—black.

Advertisement
8 of 13 Felipe Ramales / Splash News

Accessorize with Neutrals

In a sea of black suits, a pink tweed skirt set can seem alarmingly loud. Take the conservative route with accessories in neutral browns.

Advertisement
9 of 13 AKM GSI

Turn a Statement Coat into an Outfit

Spice up an otherwise bland outfit with a statement-making coat, like Clooney's gorgeous teal Burberry suede trench. 

Advertisement
10 of 13 REX Shutterstock

Give Polka-Dots a Grown-Up Vibe

Polka-dots can sometimes read too twee. Take the adult approach with a fitted peplum-style blazer and sleek pencil skirt with classic black add-ons.

Advertisement
11 of 13 Elder Ordonez/INFphoto.com

Take the Tonal Approach

Put together your ensemble around one statement piece. In Clooney's case, it's her persimmon orange top. Soften the bold shade with colors from the same family, like peach and nude.

Advertisement
12 of 13 FAMEFLYNET PICTURES

Bring a Menswear-Inspired Edge

Style fluid, girly separates with a pair of chunky menswear-inspired brogues to strike an on-point balance.

Advertisement
13 of 13 NIKLAS HALLE'N/AFP/Getty Images

Reveal a Sliver of Ankle

For winter work wear, cold-proof your look, like Clooney, with a rich burgundy coat layered over a turtleneck, but select a cropped pair of trousers and patent Oxfords to reveal a slice of skin, which will help break up a bundled-up look. 

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe to InStyle

Subscribe today for less than $1 an issue!
GET IT NOW

Let's Make It Newsletter-Official

Never have InStyle FOMO again! Get the best fashion, beauty, celebrity exclusives and shopping advice straight to your inbox.
I'm in!