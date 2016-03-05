15 Style Lessons We Learned from Alicia Vikander

There's a reason why Alicia Vikander has been this season's breakout fashion star. Despite being relatively new to the scene, her effortlessly chic (and refreshingly fuss-free) red carpet style has landed her on best-dressed lists across the globe. She radiates youth and charm, and never once does she seem to lose her cool.

But enough of the red carpet. Having memorized all the custom Louis Vuitton greatness that she's worn from one awards show to the next this season (FYI, she's muse to LV's Artistic Director Nicolas Ghesquiere), we wanted to take a closer look at her more casual ensembles. Are they on par with her red carpet presence? Spoiler alert: They are.

It seems as though great style permeates every aspect in her life, so much so that we can stand to learn a thing or two. From photocalls to fashion shows, Vikander shows us how to ace monochromatism, double up on ruffles, and so much more. Make Vikander your muse, too, and start taking in the sartorial wisdom she has to impart. 

Stay True to Classics

Yes, seasonal trends are tempting, but Vikander proved that timeless silhouettes can do you no wrong. When in doubt (or if you're unsure of the dress code), gravitate toward your go-to little black dress or little white dress.  

Find Your Uniform

Fuse style and comfort with a uniform that highlights your best assets. In Vikander's case, she showed off her enviably long legs in a printed dress and black strappy sandals. 

Tap Your Girly Side

Feeling coquettish? Copy Vikander and double up on ruffles. But to prevent your look from reading too twee, select long midi-length styles and pair them with minimalist sandals. 

Femme Up Menswear

That blend of masculine-feminine is everyone's favorite fashion duality (and the easiest to achieve). Vikander once gave her ladylike separates a dapper twist with an abbreviated tie (pictured left) and again with slick brogues (right).

Give the Cold Shoulder

The off-the-shoulder trend is still going strong. Ever the lady, Vikander embraced it by baring her shoulder, but covering up everywhere else. So modest, yet so fresh.

Distract with Prints

Vikander smartly layered a printed blazer over her textured top to draw attention away from its transparency. 

Soften a Harsh Contrast

Instead of styling her pretty printed dress with black strappy sandals (aka her uniform), Vikander chose to play down the color contrast with a pair of smoky gray pumps, instead.  

Accessorize with Neutrals

When your dress is as loud and bold as Vikander's LRD (little red dress), keep everything else neutral.

Opt for a One-Piece

For a fancy occasion, eschew traditional cocktail dresses and gowns in favor of a sleek black jumpsuit—it's a fashion risk that isn't too out-there.

Choose a Focal Point

Vikander boldly went for a vibrant orange pant, making it the primary focus with white pairings. 

Cinch a Baggy Silhouette

Styling a slouchy top with a slouchy bottom is typically a fashion don't, but Vikander prevented her oversize separates from swallowing her petite frame by knotting a rope-style belt at the waist.

Bare Your Midriff in an Elegant Way

Vikander isn't one to expose too much skin. Here, she revealed a slice—only a slice—of her abs with a crisp white crop top and a pair of wide-leg high-waist culottes by Rosetta Getty. The effect? Elegant with a touch of sex appeal.

Be a Lady in Black Leather

Leave it Vikander to make black leather look like the most conservative, most elegant material ever. She did it by selecting a dress with a demure below-the-knee length, and rounding it out with a sleek 'do and classic pointy-toe pumps.

Add a Touch of Sparkle

Vikander added interest to her black-and-white color-block column with a block sandal embellished with a flourish of jewels.

Stay in the Color Family

The thought of head-to-toe magenta (or any loud color) can be intimidating. But Vikander nailed the monochromatic look by playing with proportions (the crop top and pant pairing), mixing textures (satin versus matte), picking slightly different shades but sticking with the same color family, and strategically revealing skin (a teeny-tiny sliver of midriff, her decolletage, and her feet) to break up the color. 

