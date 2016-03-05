15 Style Lessons We Learned from Alicia Vikander

There's a reason why Alicia Vikander has been this season's breakout fashion star. Despite being relatively new to the scene, her effortlessly chic (and refreshingly fuss-free) red carpet style has landed her on best-dressed lists across the globe. She radiates youth and charm, and never once does she seem to lose her cool.

But enough of the red carpet. Having memorized all the custom Louis Vuitton greatness that she's worn from one awards show to the next this season (FYI, she's muse to LV's Artistic Director Nicolas Ghesquiere), we wanted to take a closer look at her more casual ensembles. Are they on par with her red carpet presence? Spoiler alert: They are.

It seems as though great style permeates every aspect in her life, so much so that we can stand to learn a thing or two. From photocalls to fashion shows, Vikander shows us how to ace monochromatism, double up on ruffles, and so much more. Make Vikander your muse, too, and start taking in the sartorial wisdom she has to impart.

