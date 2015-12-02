Here's How to Nail Adele's Prettiest Manicures from Her Press Tour

Oh hello, Adele. Great to see you again on the other side. After a few years off our airwaves, Adele made her triumphant return with a single we cannot stop playing, and no surprise here, she's been on a whirlwind press tour performing "Hello" on late night show after late night show. The star's manicurist Kimmie Kyees, who has also lacquered up the famous fingers of Katy Perry, came along for the ride to create two gorgeous nail art patterns that perfectly complemented the outfits she wore on Saturday Night Live and The Tonight Show without getting too matchy-matchy.

"I believe Adele has become known for having long nails, and they're a big part of her look," the pro tells us. "She sings with such passion that she often uses her hands to express herself, which as a manicurist, I love!" Though mirroring her stellar vocals may be a tall order without a lesson or 10, at least for us, but you don't need extensive training to master the elegant manicures she wore to each of the events. Keep reading to find out exactly how Kyees created both of her looks!

RELATED: Adele Completely Wows on Saturday Night Live

Courtesy of Red Carpet Manicure

"We established the color options based on the dress Adele was wearing, then looked to complement the makeup pigments being used for her beauty look," says Kyees, who started with two layers of Red Carpet Manicure's Expresso Yourself lacquer ($8; redcarpetmanicure.com) followed by a matte top coat.

"Adele chose it because it complemented the dark green suede, and I suggested going with a matte finish to keep things consistent." While the lacquer was still slightly sticky, Kyees added loose gold glitter to the tips for a French ombré effect, and finished by swiping the Mink Coat shade ($4; ulta.com) along the undersides. "She wanted a little something underneath, and it gave the back of the nail a little sparkle," Kyees adds.

RELATED: Watch Adele and Jimmy Fallon Perform "Hello" with Classroom Instruments

Courtesy of Red Carpet Manicure

Kyees combined the negative space trend with a long-lasting gel finish for Adele's appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, dubbing the look, "the perfect Thanksgiving Day nail." She began by applying tiny strips of tape in a V-shape over the portion of the nail she wanted to remain polish-free, then layered on a coat of Red Carpet Manicure's Runway Strut ($13; nordstrom.com) and allowed the color to cure under an LED light for 45 seconds. Kyees repeated the technique with a second layer, and once the gel had completely set, she removed the tape to reveal the exposed portion.