Found It! Eva Longoria's Graphic Eyeliner

Eva Longoria brought the drama to the Cannes premiere of Le Passe by complementing her elegant Zuhair Murad number with an equally elegant cat eye. To create the look, Longoria's makeup artist contoured her eyes using L'Oreal's Colour Riche Quad in Army Brat ($8; lorealparisusa.com) and finished with a thick sweep of L'Oreal's Voluminous Smoldering Eyeliner in black ($9; lorealparisusa.com). Getting the precise shape can be tricky, so we recommend looking down into your mirror as you apply the product. This helps you get the color as close to your lashes as possible, eliminating the risk of any telltale eyeliner gaps. Finally, use an angled cotton swab to bring the winged-out edges to a point.

Get more tips on creating a cat-eye look below.

You Can Do: Adele Eyeliner

Sultry songstress Adele made a signature statement with dramatic sweeps of graphic liner. "When it comes to creating Adele's red carpet looks, I like to take references from classic styling, films, and iconic images, then reinterpret them with my own aesthetic," said hairstylist and makeup artist Michael Ashton, who created the star's look at the Golden Globes. "This gives an end look that is polished and current, but also elegant and timeless." And although Adele's cat eye may look intimidating, it's surprisingly easy to master-even for liquid liner novices. Check out our step-by-step instructions complete with ideas for variations on the look. The namesake herself tends to go heavier while Diane Kruger exemplifies a softer, more subtle cat’s eye.
The Basic Tips

• Take a liquid liner and draw a line from the inner corner halfway along the top of your lashline.
• Then, draw from the outside corner going inward. Meeting in the middle will result in a clean line like Jennifer Hudson's.
• Next, use a pointed cotton swab to drag and taper the liner to a point just past the corner of your eye.

The Basic Products

amp#149; A felt tip liquid liner with a soft pen-like brush is much more user-friendly than the classic liquid brush. We like Bobbi Brown's Inkliner ($24; bobbibrowncosmetics.com).
amp#149; Use the Precision Tip Q-tips ($4; walgreens.com) to create a dramatic cat’s eye. It’s important to drag the color upwards while it’s still wet so act quickly.
I’m afraid of messing up the line.

Solution: We love liners with a felt tip applicator like this one from Lancome ($30; lancome-usa.com). It lets you line, shape and define without tugging or skipping. Remember to pull gently on your lid for the smoothest application.
I have sensitive eyes.

Solution: Contact lens wearers or people with fair skin like Emma Stone often have sensitivities. Before you apply any makeup, flush out your eyes with a saline solution to hydrate your pupils. We like the original Visine ($8; drugstore.com). Then pat them down with a tissue and wait a few minutes. This should eliminate dryness and irritation for the rest of the night.

I think it’s too dramatic for me.

Solution: If deep black is too harsh, try smudgy grey like the Dolce amp Gabbana Crayon Intense in Agave ($29; saksfifthavenue.com). Instead of a really graphic, liquid line, Ginnifer Goodwin is wearing a soft smoky shadow that still has the same effect.

