Found It! Eva Longoria's Graphic Eyeliner

Eva Longoria brought the drama to the Cannes premiere of Le Passe by complementing her elegant Zuhair Murad number with an equally elegant cat eye. To create the look, Longoria's makeup artist contoured her eyes using L'Oreal's Colour Riche Quad in Army Brat ($8; lorealparisusa.com) and finished with a thick sweep of L'Oreal's Voluminous Smoldering Eyeliner in black ($9; lorealparisusa.com). Getting the precise shape can be tricky, so we recommend looking down into your mirror as you apply the product. This helps you get the color as close to your lashes as possible, eliminating the risk of any telltale eyeliner gaps. Finally, use an angled cotton swab to bring the winged-out edges to a point.

