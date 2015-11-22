This Crowd-Pleasing Punch Will Be Your Secret Weapon This Thanksgiving

In a perfect world, we’d love to greet each of our Thanksgiving guests with a meticulously made cocktail featuring homemade infused spirits, elegantly garnished with edible flowers, and served in an Instagram-worthy vintage tumbler. However big our bartending dreams are, there are just not enough hours in the day—especially on Thanksgiving when there are so many equally frantic things going on. And we’ve come to terms with that because we’ve found an elegant shortcut to our Thanksgiving bar: punch.

Making a beautiful batch of punch not only saves you precious hosting time, but also allows guests to serve themselves. This recipe, made with red wine, orange liqueur, and fresh pomegranate juice, reflects all of our favorite crisp fall flavors. Read on for the sanity-saving, crowd-pleasing recipe.

Harvest Spiced Punch

Ingredients

2 750 mL bottles of spiced red wine (try Woodbridge by Robert Mondavi Harvest Spiced Red Blend , or any spiced red wine)

1 cup orange liqueur

1 cup fresh orange juice

½ cup pomegranate juice

1 tablespoon lemon juice

4 cinnamon sticks

1 orange, sliced into 5 rounds

1 lemon, sliced into 5 rounds

Seeds from half of a medium pomegranate

Directions

1. Combine wine, orange liqueur, orange juice, pomegranate juice, lemon juice, and cinnamon sticks in a large punch bowl. Refrigerate for at least 4 hours.

2. Just before serving, add orange and lemon slices, and sprinkle pomegranate seeds over top of punch.

3. Serve over ice, and enjoy!