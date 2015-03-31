Feeling Puffy? How to Debloat Your Face

Feeling a little puffy after a night of partying? There are a few ways you can take care of this (i.e. hide the evidence!) so you can start your day fresh!

Bettmann/Getty Images

Water

To reduce facial and under eye puffiness quickly, start by filling your bathroom sink with cold water and toss in 15 ice cubes, says Celebrity Esthetician Renee Rouleau. Pour 1/3 of a cup of natural witch hazel into the water. Try to use one that is alcohol-free such as Renée Rouleau Balancing Skin Tonic. Dunk your face (yes, dunk, don't just splash) in and out ten times. How does it get rid of puffiness? "Cold temperatures shrink capillaries and stimulate drainage while witch hazel has natural anti-inflammatory, puffiness-reducing properties," says Rouleau.

Caffeine

If you are still feeling bloated after that, grind a half teaspoon of fresh caffeinated coffee beans and add it to your face wash, says makeup artist Rachel Tolin. The caffeine will help instantly depuff as it draws toxins from the skin topically and immediately increases circulation to the area to help flush out any puffiness. If you can't do that, rinse your face with green tea, says Tolin. Place the tea bags in the fridge to use on your eyes when you get out of the shower. It contains the same amount of caffeine as coffee so you will have the same effect but it's gentle enough to use on your eyes as well. Rinse everything away with a cold wash cloth.

Hint: You can grind additional coffee beans and mix it into your bottle of body wash for great circulation effect and cellulite care for the rest of your body too!

Sweat it out

If you have the chance, jump on the treadmill or elliptical and get your blood flowing, says Lauren Carelli, bridal hair and makeup artist at Blushing Brides. Not only will the circulation of your blood help, but opening up your pores and sweating out all the bad stuff will help a lot too! And who doesn't feel better after a good workout?

Ice

Apply something cold to reduce puffiness, says Rouleau. You can grab anything out of your refrigerator (ice, bag of frozen peas) and it will do the trick—as long as it is held on the area for at least 10 minutes.

Sleeping beauty

Keep your head elevated by sleeping on two pillows at night to reduce under eye puffiness, says Rouleau. This helps to reduce fluid retention in the eye area so you're less puffy in the morning.

Have a snack

If the thought of drinking a bunch of water or even just getting out of bed makes your head spin, grab a hydrating snack, says Carelli. Watermelon, cucumbers, pineapple, or celery are all full of super hydrating goodness to get you through the day, looking as good as ever!