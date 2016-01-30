Super Bowl Sunday is right around the corner, and you’re gearing up to feed a houseful of hungry Panthers and Broncos fans. Store-bought pigs in a blanket, pizza, and tortilla chips? Check, check, and check. Store-bought salsa? Not necessary when you have a simple six-ingredient recipe in your back pocket. The Mango Cucumber Salsa from You Have It Made ($18; amazon.com), written by best-selling author and dietician Ellie Krieger, is the perfect topper for chips, crudité, or chicken wings, and can be made in a flash. For an added kick, “you can also add some chopped jalapeño,” suggests Krieger. Try the recipe below.

Mango Cucumber Salsa

Makes 6 servings

Ingredients

1 cup finely diced mango

1 cup finely diced, seeded English cucumber

3 tbsp finely diced red onion

1½ tbsp fresh lime juice

¼ tsp salt

⅛ tsp freshly ground black pepper

For serving

2 tbsp fresh cilantro leaves

Fresh lime juice to taste, optional

Directions

1. In a medium bowl, toss the mango, cucumber, onion, lime juice, salt, and pepper together to combine. The salsa may be made ahead at this stage.

2. Toss the cilantro leaves in and additional lime juice to taste, right before serving.