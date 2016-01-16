6 Celebrity "It" Couples Show How Matching Can Be a Very Chic Thing

Anyone who's ever been in a long-term relationship knows that twinning with your significant other is inevitable; you start to repeat the same turns of phrase or you pick up similar gestures. But if celebrity couples are any indicator, dressing like each other is the most obvious example (Britney Spears and Justin Timberlake's particularly memorable matching outfits from the 2001 American Music Awards come to mind). While we don't condone pairing off in head-to-toe denim, there is a way to coordinate, and to coordinate well. Ahead, we dissected recent pictures of our favorite present-day "It" pairs (yes, we’re looking at you Brad and Angelina, and you too, George and Amal) for tips on how to match your special someone like a celebrity.

1 of 6 Karwai Tang/FilmMagic

Play with Contrast

No one does twinning quite as well as David and Victoria Beckham, who have sported all kinds of looks, like head-to-toe leather in the past But the twosome have learned from experience that when wanting to project one matching ensemble, it's easiest to do this with contrasting neutrals, like black and white, for a sleek effect.

2 of 6 Xposure/AKM-GSI

Color Coordinate

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West are known for their fashion prowess, so we aren't suprised that the way they match is through tonal color play, here in shades of gray and blue. 

3 of 6 James Devaney/WireImage

Stick with Classic American Staples

Classic American staples look good on everyone. Case in point: newly married Justin Theroux and Jennifer Aniston are simply chic in similiar leather jackets, black tees, jeans, and aviators.

4 of 6 Dave J Hogan/Getty Images

Go for Menswear

Does it really get any better than matching tuxedos, Brad and Angelina-style? If you don't have one handy in your closet, try streamlined dark-colored suit separates. 

5 of 6 Taylor Hill/FilmMagic

Mix Prints With Aplomb

For the average individual, mixing prints is hard. Even harder? Mixing patterns with your spouse, but Amber Heard and Johnny Depp managed to pull off the impossible by sticking to the same colors—in this case, creams and browns.

6 of 6 MPNC/AKM-GSI

Look for Structured Shapes

It doesn't take a scientist to match black on black, but Amal and George figure out a new way to do this by choosing architectural shapes with similar cuts. 

