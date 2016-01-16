6 Celebrity "It" Couples Show How Matching Can Be a Very Chic Thing

Anyone who's ever been in a long-term relationship knows that twinning with your significant other is inevitable; you start to repeat the same turns of phrase or you pick up similar gestures. But if celebrity couples are any indicator, dressing like each other is the most obvious example (Britney Spears and Justin Timberlake's particularly memorable matching outfits from the 2001 American Music Awards come to mind). While we don't condone pairing off in head-to-toe denim, there is a way to coordinate, and to coordinate well. Ahead, we dissected recent pictures of our favorite present-day "It" pairs (yes, we’re looking at you Brad and Angelina, and you too, George and Amal) for tips on how to match your special someone like a celebrity.