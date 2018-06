At Missoni, pro Lucia Pieroni went almost all the way around the eyes with black liner, drawing a wing on the inside of the eye and leaving the lower lid naked on the outer half. We recommend using Sonia Kashuk Small Eye Shadow Brush ($10; target.com ) and MAC Eye Kohl ($16; maccosmetics.com ) to score the same smoldering effect. Keep in mind: You may want to do a little pirouette with a cotton swab on the inner corners of the eyes to de-gunk them before trying this at home. Also, be sure to set the look with translucent powder like Estee Lauder Lucidity Translucent Pressed Powder (33; esteelauder.com ).