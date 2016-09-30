4 Ways To Nail Your Next Job Interview, According to WhoWhatWear's Hillary Kerr and Katherine Power

WhoWhatWear co-founders Hillary Kerr and Katherine Power turned a passion for style into a thriving online destination for trend news. Now, on the heels of a mega-successful Target collaboration and the launch of their first book, The Career Code ($12; amazon.com), Kerr and Power are sharing tricks for landing (and nailing) job interviews.

Create Your Own Experience

"If you don't have the right background to get a job you want, create one," says Power. "Develop your own body of work that highlights experience you've had and built up outside the office. For example, if you are an accountant with a passion to be a floral designer but you've never professionally done arrangements, create a Pinterest board to curate different styles that show your sensibility. Or get a good-quality camera and take photos of your DIY arrangements. Also, create parallels between your current job and this new opportunity—if you're good at analyzing data, think about how that might apply across the board."

Use Social Media to Your Advantage

"Chances are an employer will look at your feeds, and you can make a convincing case for yourself if you're tweeting thoughtful articles with enticing summaries of why someone should read them or Instagramming beautiful photographs that are relevant to your industry," says Kerr. "Showing what kind of individual you are in the most elevated way is like free marketing for yourself. On the flip side, know who you're talking to before going into an interview. It may feel overly personal for a prospective candidate to send me a direct message on Snapchat, but if they reference something I've been tweeting during the interview, it shows me that they are engaged with our brand."

Quantify Your Worth

"If you're going for a raise or a new job, show the impact that you've made at an organization," says Power. "I love when résumés give me cold, hard facts. You cannot argue with numbers that highlight accomplishments at various companies. It's much more impressive than reading a wordy description."

Tailor Your Résumé to Every Job Description

"Yes, there are a lot of skills that translate to many different industries, but it's important to customize your résumé for the particular job you're applying for," says Kerr. "The days of having a one-size-fits-all résumé are gone, so make sure every single one you send out is optimized for the position."