3 Easy No-Cook Holiday Appetizers for New Year's Eve

“I've been making this salad for a decade and it's always such a huge hit. It's all the flavors you love, all conveniently wrapped up on a stick, no utensils necessary!” says Valladolid. “They make a great addition to any buffet because they add height and are really decorative, not to mention absolutely delicious.”

Serves: 6

Ingredients:

1½ cups baby arugula

1 tsp extra-virgin olive oil

½ tsp balsamic vinegar

Salt and freshly cracked black pepper

12 slices prosciutto

½ cup honey Dijon mustard

12 grissini (thin breadsticks)

Directions:

1. Toss the arugula, extra-virgin olive oil, and balsamic vinegar in a medium mixing bowl until well mixed. Season to taste with salt and pepper and toss again.

2. Lay 1 slice of prosciutto flat on a cutting board horizontally. Smear with about 1 tsp of the mustard (you can use more or less if desired). Line the prosciutto with a few leaves of the dressed arugula. Wrap the prosciutto-arugula slice around the upper portion of a grissini stick at an angle, slightly overlapping. Repeat for the remaining 11 portions.

3. Serve standing up in a Mason jar with the prosciutto portion on top.