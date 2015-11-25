The Savory Cornbread Recipe Your Thanksgiving Needs

Why serve plain, boxed cornbread this Thanksgiving when you can whip up a spicy, savory batch in under an hour? The Skillet Jalapeno Cheese Cornbread recipe from Hill Country, the super-popular N.Y.C.-based barbecue restaurant helmed by executive chef Charles Grund, is extra moist and delicious thanks to the addition of pepper jack cheese and creamed corn. Grund says, “This recipe takes a normal run-of-the-mill cornbread and adds flavor, color, spice, and a talking point for a dish that might otherwise go unnoticed. People seeing it on the table are more likely to say, ‘Oooh, what are those little gems’, or instead of, ‘Oh, look ... cornbread.’” Check out the recipe below.

Skillet Jalapeno Cheese Cornbread

Ingredients:

1 cup yellow corn meal

1 cup all-purpose flour

⅓ cup sugar

1 tbsp baking powder

½ tsp salt

1 cup milk

2 eggs

1 cup pepper jack cheese

2 cup creamed corn

¼ cup jalepeno, diced

¼ cup red pepper, diced

¼ cup green pepper, diced

Directions:

1. In a large bowl, mix all dry ingredients until well incorporated.

2. In a separate bowl mix all wet ingredients (eggs, milk, and creamed corn) until well incorporated, then add dry ingredients slowly.

3. Bake at 325°F for 15 minutes, rotate pan and cook and additional 5 minutes, or until done.

4. Pull from oven and let cool for 10 minutes, serve warm.