How-To
Fashion
Celebrity
Beauty
Hair
Lifestyle
Fashion
Celebrity
Beauty
Hair
Lifestyle
Shop
In The Mag
How-To
Video
Home
How Tos
How-To
Want to learn how to apply makeup the right way? Or style hair and paint your nails using the latest trends? Let InStyle's how-to videos teach you! We have beauty and makeup tutorials plus fashion Gifs to keep you looking your best.
Featured Videos
Videos
How to Do a Fishtail Braid in 5 Easy Steps
Jun 12, 2018 @ 12:30 pm
Videos
How to Do Negative-Space Eyeliner in 5 Easy Steps
Jun 05, 2018 @ 12:30 pm
Makeup
How to Use a Makeup Sponge to Apply Foundation
Jun 05, 2018 @ 10:00 am
Best Makeup Tutorials
Videos
How to Subtly Contour Your Face in 5 Easy Steps
May 29, 2018 @ 12:00 pm
Videos
How to Apply Those Insta-Famous Magnetic Lashes in 3 Easy Steps
May 01, 2018 @ 12:00 pm
Eyes
How to Effortlessly Remove Waterproof Mascara
Apr 23, 2018 @ 11:30 am
Videos
How to Do the 2018 Cat-Eye in 5 Easy Steps
Apr 18, 2018 @ 9:30 am
See All Best Makeup Tutorials »
Celebrity Inspired Hair Tutorials
Videos
How to Do Flat Iron Waves in 5 Easy Steps
May 22, 2018 @ 12:30 pm
Hair Products & Tools
The Easy Way to Remove Hair Dye from Your Skin
May 14, 2018 @ 10:30 am
Videos
How to Do a Messy Ponytail in 5 Easy Steps
May 08, 2018 @ 1:15 pm
Videos
How to Upgrade Your Go-To Braid in 5 Easy Steps
Apr 24, 2018 @ 5:30 pm
See All Celebrity Inspired Hair Tutorials »
Latest Nail Trends
How Tos
How to Get Healthy Nails After Acrylics
Feb 13, 2018 @ 12:45 pm
Nails
This Easy Nail Art Trend Solves Your Biggest Manicure Struggle
Feb 09, 2018 @ 4:45 pm
Makeup
3 Ways to Remove Your Gel Manicure Without Going to the Salon
Dec 26, 2017 @ 1:00 pm
Videos
Nail Art Know How: Rose Quartz
Jul 24, 2017 @ 10:00 am
See All Latest Nail Trends »
How To Get Your Best Wardrobe
How Tos
How to Find the Best Dress for Your Body Type
May 29, 2018 @ 2:45 pm
How Tos
What to Wear to the Club? Get 17 Outfit Ideas from Rihanna
May 04, 2018 @ 2:30 pm
Clothing
What to Wear to Go Hiking When You're a Fashion Girl
Apr 30, 2018 @ 12:30 pm
Fashion
Jean Skirt Outfits We'll Be Wearing This Spring
Apr 12, 2018 @ 3:00 pm
See All How To Get Your Best Wardrobe »
Most Recent
Videos
How to Do Feathered Brows in 5 Easy Steps
May 15, 2018 @ 12:00 pm
Skin
How to Get Rid of Bacne for Good
Apr 18, 2018 @ 11:30 am
Videos
How Meghan Markle Gets Her Signature Blowout in 5 Easy Steps
Apr 11, 2018 @ 2:15 pm
Street Style
Mom Jeans? Yes—Here's How to Pull Them Off Like a Street Style Star
Apr 03, 2018 @ 2:15 pm
How Tos
Your Favorite It Girls Demo 10 Stylish Ways to Wear Ankle Boots
Mar 19, 2018 @ 5:00 pm
How Tos
Lorde Anchors Her Sexy Look with the $80 Sneakers Celebs Love
Mar 18, 2018 @ 10:30 am
Makeup
How to Completely Cover Up a Zit with Concealer
Mar 16, 2018 @ 3:15 pm
Beauty
How to Make Your Eyelashes Grow Faster
Mar 08, 2018 @ 3:30 pm
Videos
Here's How to DIY Kim Kardashian's Pink Hair, Straight from Her Stylist
Feb 27, 2018 @ 12:45 pm
Videos
Broke Your Hair Tie? Blake Lively's Hairstylist Has the Most Genius Fix
Feb 19, 2018 @ 2:45 pm
Fashion
The 6 Best Cleavage-Boosting Bras for Wide-Set Breasts
Feb 16, 2018 @ 10:00 am
How Tos
How to Perfectly Arch Your Eyebrows
Feb 15, 2018 @ 6:15 pm
Hair
The Hairstyling Rules You Need to Follow After Getting a Perm
Feb 15, 2018 @ 3:15 pm
Hair Products & Tools
So Your Hair Caught on Fire...Now What?
Feb 13, 2018 @ 12:15 pm
How Tos
How to Fix “Pet Eye” in Photos in 3 Super Easy Steps
Feb 13, 2018 @ 10:15 am
Makeup
How to Apply Simple Everyday Makeup
Feb 09, 2018 @ 4:00 pm
Videos
How to Master Blake Lively's Valentine's Day Hairstyle
Feb 07, 2018 @ 2:45 pm
Valentine's Day
13 Valentine's Day Fashion Gift Ideas He'll Actually Love
Feb 06, 2018 @ 4:00 pm
Celebrity Hairstyles
The Secret to Meghan Markle's Gorgeous Loose Waves, According to a Hairstylist Who's Worked With Her
Feb 05, 2018 @ 5:30 pm
Skin
Here's What to Do When a New Skincare Product Irritates Your Skin
Jan 31, 2018 @ 5:30 pm
