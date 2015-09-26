Happy National Pancake Day! Celebrate with These Gluten-Free Lemon, Poppyseed, & Quinoa Pancakes

Please pass the syrup, it's National Pancakes Day!

Today, we're celebrating the holiday devoted to fluffy flapjacks by grilling up these incredible lemon, poppyseed, and quinoa wonders.

Fragrant with fresh lemon zest, these delicate yet satisfying pancakes won't send you into a brunch coma. Chef Stéphane Beaucamp of the stylish Lake Austin Spa Resort in Austin, Texas, makes them with quinoa—"the closest thing you can get to a perfect food, full of fiber and a complete protein," she says—along with crunchy poppy seeds for texture.

More to love: They're gluten-free, and the batter can be made up to three days ahead and chilled in the fridge.

Serves: 6 Total time: 45 minutes

Ingredients

2 cups brown rice flour

2 cups quinoa flour

2 tbsp baking powder

1 tsp baking soda

½ tsp kosher salt

4 tbsp poppy seeds

Grated zest of 2 lemons

4 tbsp agave

2 cups low-fat buttermilk

8 large eggs

4 tsp lemon extract

2 tbsp grape-seed oil

Vegetable oil for cooking

Maple syrup for serving

Mixed berries for serving

Directions

1. Mix all dry ingredients.

2. Mix all wet ingredients.

3. Combine dry and wet ingredients until just mixed.

4. Heat a nonstick skillet over medium-high heat. Reduce to medium; brush griddle with vegetable oil.

5. Spoon on batter to form 3" pancakes. Cook until golden.

6. Serve with syrup and berries.

