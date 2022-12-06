How to Wear Wide-Leg Pants, the Comfy, Celebrity-Approved Fashion Trend That's Here to Stay

It'll be easier than ever to pull off the look with these three outfit ideas.

By
Samantha Sutton
SamSutton
Samantha Sutton
Samantha is InStyle's senior fashion editor. She joined the brand in 2019 and oversees the site's fashion coverage, including trend reporting, fashion exclusives, celebrity style interviews, and Fashion Week coverage.
InStyle's editorial guidelines
Published on December 6, 2022 @ 05:41PM
Wide Leg Pants
Everlane Blazer, New York or Nowhere T-Shirt, & Other Stories Trousers, M. Gemi Loafers. Photo:

Louisa Wells

It's easy for us to get excited about rising fashion trends, whether we're talking break-your-ankle platform shoes or subtly sexy corset tops. But despite all that temptation to test out the latest runway looks and celebrity "It" items, figuring out how to pull these pieces off in real life can often leave us stumped. For instance, we may have ditched skinny jeans years ago, but learning how to wear wide-leg pants — without looking like we shopped a stranger's wardrobe — took a bit of experimentation. However, we have figured it out, and are more than happy to share this newfound knowledge.

The good thing about wide-leg pants, and especially wide-leg trousers, is that they're as versatile as jeans while still being roomy and comfortable, just like sweats. Plus, there's really only one thing to consider when putting together your look: proportion. Ahead, we're sharing our favorite ways to wear wide-leg pants, breaking down a few quick tips and outfit ideas that are bound to spark inspiration.

The Everyday Way

Wide Leg Pants
Everlane Blazer, New York or Nowhere T-Shirt, & Other Stories Trousers, Artizia Socks, M. Gemi Loafers.

Louisa Wells

The key to wearing wide-leg pants is that, while they're meant to be roomy in width, you should still make sure the length hits right where you want them to (preferably just below the ankle), which can be achieved with tailoring. After that, you can style these babies as you would your go-to pair of pants or jeans, whether you opt for a graphic T-shirt or a sharp-looking blazer.

With Oversized Items

Wide Leg Pants
& Other Stories Jacket, Turtleneck and Trousers, Arch Heels.

Louisa Wells

If Hailey Bieber is your style icon, then you know the model and Rhode beauty founder loves to pair oversized pieces together. Styling your wide-leg pants with a baggy top or jacket creates a uniform look that feels intentional, but if you're worried about coming off as lax rather than luxe, add a pair of heels.

With Slim-Fitting Tops

Wide Leg Pants
& Other Stories Top, Trousers and Heels.

Louisa Wells

Wide-leg pants are less restrictive than other options and easy to move around in, but if you're worried about getting lost underneath baggy clothing, opt for a fitted top. A ribbed cardigan or tight turtleneck will provide a bit of balance and still allow you to show off your shape.

Related Articles
The Yoga Pants Customers Call the âMost Flatteringâ and âVersatileâ Are on Sale for 52% Off
The Yoga Pants With Over 18,500 Five-Star Ratings on Amazon Are Now Up to 52% Off
Tie Trend
Ties Are Back and Celebrities Are Adding Them to Every Outfit
pantone color of the year viva magenta
Viva Magenta, Pantone's Color of the Year, Will Help You Manifest and Transform Your Life in 2023
Hailey Bieber Miami Netted Minidress Closeup
Hailey Bieber's Netted Minidress Screams Shipwreck Fashion
Alo Yoga Sitewide Sale
The Buttery Alo Leggings Kendall Jenner and I Wear Are Part of a Rare Sitewide Sale — for a Few More Hours
Emily Ratajkowski's Best Winter Outfits All Have One Thing in Common
Emily Ratajkowski's Best Winter Outfits All Follow the Same Formula
Cyber Monday Spanx
Surprise! Spanx Just Extended Its Cyber Monday Sale, and It Includes the Butt-Lifting Leggings I Swear by
FUTURE OF FASHION: How to Wear Colorful Tights
Colorful Tights Are More Wearable Than You Think — and These Outfits Prove It
Amazon Essentials Women's French Terry Fleece Jogger Sweatpant
Amazon's Best-Selling Sweatpants Are "Perfection," According to 19,900 Shoppers — and They're $12 Now
Skims Black Friday Sale Tout
Skims’ Highly Anticipated Sale Has Prices Starting at $22, but Items Are Selling Out by the Minute
Black Friday Black pants
These Ultra-Flattering, Oprah-Approved Pants Are My Family’s Best-Kept Style Secret — and They’re on Sale
Best Sets That Make Getting Dressed Easy
The 12 Best Sets That Make Getting Dressed Easy, No Matter Where You’re Going
The Butt-Lifting Leggings Jennifer Garner, My 69-Year-Old Mom, and I All Wear Nonstop Are on Sale
The Butt-Lifting Leggings Jennifer Garner, My 69-Year-Old Mom, and I All Wear Nonstop Are on Sale
what to wear with sweatpants
When It Comes to What to Wear With Sweatpants, Anything Goes
Best Faux Leather Pants
The 10 Best Faux Leather Pants That Can Be Worn Year-Round
Kendall Jenner Paired Her Sweater With Nothing But Underwear and Stockings
Kendall Jenner Paired Her Sweater With Nothing But Underwear and Stockings