Wait, Can You Wear Socks with Sandals Now?

If the thought of wearing socks and sandals makes you cringe, it may be time to rethink the once-taboo trend. Socks and sandals are not only accepted, they are also a vibe — and that vibe is not just "athlete shuffling between locker rooms." Instead, this footwear trend has captivated street style stars and fashion designers alike, appearing on runways and the soles of fashion week guests the world over.

Like many outside-the-box fashion pairings, styling socks and sandals is mainly about confidence. Even if you don't update your shoes every season, you likely have a pair of sandals that'll fit right in with these 12 looks. From chunky athletic sandals to strappy stilettos and flatforms, we've found the perfect pair of socks to inject your summer outfits with a bit of extra fashion energy.

Balance a Bold Print

Getty Images

If you've got a pair of printed or patterned sandals that don't "go with" anything in your closet, wearing them with a pair of neutral socks is one way to create cohesion in an outfit.



Mix Stripes

Getty Images

Pairing horizontal and vertical stripes can seem like a bit much — but — confined to socks and sandals, contrasting stripes serve sophistication, not circus.

Shop Similar: WoolOvers Womens Bamboo Stripe Sock, $10.



Comfy and Whimsical

Getty Images

You don't need to teeter around in sky-high heels to make socks and sandals work for you. A pair of vibrant, low sandals and whimsically printed socks are the perfect combination to give a casual 'fit a fresh, fun finishing touch.

Shop Similar: Bella Vita SF Crew Socks, $10



Try Sheer

Getty Images

It doesn't get more chic (at least in sock world) than a pair of nude sheer socks featuring a hint of color. Sheer socks with a few pops of color are a great option if you want to add some depth to a monochromatic outfit nestled right in the scope of your fave color palette.

Shop Similar: COS Double-Stripe Mesh Socks, $17.



Business Casual

Getty Images

The most normcore sock and sandal pairing on our list, plain white socks and brown Birkenstocks are a classic for a reason. They're also super casual, unless you wear them as part of a deconstructed business casual look that's light on the business and heavy on the casual, like an oversized blazer, leggings or sweats, and a plain white tee.

Try a Black and Tan

Getty Images

Wearing black and tan is a world away from wearing black and brown. And as a sandals combination, it also adds a touch of elevated taste to a trendy look, especially if you work a pair of khaki shorts into the fashion equation.

Color Match

Getty Image

When matchy-matchy works, it works. We love this take, featuring bright, contrasting shades; to copy the look, make sure the various hues match exactly for maximum impact.

Mix Textures

Getty Images

If you're a fan of matching but still want to create a bit of contrast, you can try mixing textures within the same color palette. Take this open knit black sock with a black velvet sandal combo: the differing textures keep things fresh.

Crew Socks and Flatforms

Getty Images

For a street style-informed take on socks and sandals, try wearing athletic crew socks with a pair of platform sandals or flatforms.

Go Floral

Getty Images

If you've got an outfit that has a lot of color, we recommend adding a fun print via a pair of floral patterned socks. It adds a bit of whimsy and, depending on the colors in the floral pattern, can pull a whole look together.

Shop Similar: Sock Candy Mixed Sunflowers Black Sheer Crew Sock, $18.



Mix Neons

Getty Images

Whether you're wearing heels or slides, neon is a great color choice this summer. If your sandals have even a hint of highlighter bright color, we highly recommend pulling that colorway through the rest of your look, starting with your socks.

Shop Similar: LuluLemon Women's Power Stride Crew Sock (Set of 3), $48.



Color Match Your Accessories

Getty Images

Another way to create cohesion in an outfit using only socks and sandals is to wear a pair of socks that matches your accessories — whether it's your bag, belt, or other accent pieces. By narrowing the colors in your outfit down to just two, you'll add a level of intentionality to your look.