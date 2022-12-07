5 Non-Cheesy Ways to Wear Glitter This Holiday Season and Beyond

Take your makeup look to the next level this holiday season by adding a little sparkle. Glitter makeup looks are a popular trend right now — and a fun way to show off your creative side. Whether you’re attending a holiday party and want to go all out with a glitter eyeshadow look, or just want to add a subtle touch of sparkle to your everyday glam, there are plenty of ways to wear glitter makeup this season and beyond.

If you’ve ever tried applying glitter makeup, you’ll know that it can get pretty messy — trust me, I somehow always manage to get glitter in my hair. So, how do you wear glitter without looking like a disco ball? We asked MAC’s Senior National Makeup Artist, Michelle Clark, to share some of her favorite looks and a few tips on how to achieve them. Read on to find out more.

Glitter Tears

Courtesy of MAC

This is a playful and effortlessly cool approach to wearing glitter. If you’re going to a holiday party and want to do something unexpected yet major, try this look, it will definitely get you noticed in the sea of smoky eyes.

“Start off by applying some concealer on your eyelid to even it out, Studio Fix 24HR Smoothwear Concealer is great for this,” says Clark. Next, create a simple thin winged liner with a liquid eyeliner pencil like Brushstroke in Brushblack, then grab MACStack Mascara to coat your top lashes, and add a bit more on the outer lashes to create that fanned look.

Now for the glitter! Spritz your face with Mac’s Prep + Prime Fix +, then use your finger to tap on Holographic Silver Glitter under the eye. “If you want a subtle look, stay close to the lash line,” says the artist. “If you want a party girl vibe, go bold and let it come down past the length of your lashes. Finish off by setting with Fix+ Stay Over, to guarantee your look is locked in.”



Misplaced Metals

Courtesy of MAC

It can be hard to choose which glitter eyeshadow to wear, so why should you have to? This trend is all about embracing opulence by layering your metals and glitters. “Create this look by concentrating the boldest shades of glitter on the eye, while wrapping the brighter shades around the cheekbone, to ensure proper placement,” says Clark.

After prepping your eye, apply the Tipsy Turvy eyeshadow all over the lid, through the crease. Then dip into the Fully Present eyeshadow to create a lilac halo on the edge of the blue.

Next, line with In the Shadows eyeshadow, and wing it out to your comfort level. Then use a soft fluffy brush and Fuchsia Pigment to wrap the cheekbone with color, bringing it up to meet the wing. Finish the look by adding a few coats of Extra Dimension Mascara to define and lift the lashes.

Chromelighting

Courtesy of MAC

The idea of holographic hints of highlighter is so appealing, especially if you are not ready for full-on metallic lids. This is an easy way to wear a pop of metallic glitter and add a touch of glamor 𑁋 perfect for any holiday occasion.

“To create the inner corner, apply Stars from our Dazzleshadow Liquid Eyeshadow, using a small liner brush,” says Clark. “Next, add MACStack Mascara to the top and bottom lashes. Following this, line your lips with Stone Lipliner, then mix a touch of Silver Fog Pigment into Magically Delightful Lipglass to create a subtle silver-toned lip.”

Vava Violet

Courtesy of MAC

If you are dying to wear color this holiday, Clark recommends a vampy violet shade. “Purple often signifies royalty, luxury, and power, but it can also represent wisdom, mystery, and magic,” she says. “No matter what vibe you are going for, you can’t go wrong if you add a bit of this shade to your look.”

For a defined and sculpted eye, start by using Dark Room Shadow in the crease of your eye, then apply Power to the Purple to the lid. Next, line the eye with fuchsia glitter and create a wing if you want to add a little creative streak, then add a generous amount of Magic Extension Mascara to the top and bottom lashes.

To recreate this lip look, use Cyber World to line around the lips then mix Violetta Lipstick with Reflect Teal Glitter and Clear Lipglass.



Icy Lips

Courtesy of MAC

“If lips are your thing, then try a berry-toned, stained glass mixed with an icy high shine, sparkly finish,” says Clark. “The lips are the focus for this look.”

“Start off by applying a swash of White Pigment to the lid, being sure to really work the color into the skin for that lived-in icy feel,” explains the artist. “Next, apply a few coats of MACStack Mascara to the lashes. Fill in your lips with Half Red Lip Pencil over a thin layer of Lip Conditioner. Lastly, apply No Wine-ing Lipstick and mix Pearl Reflects Pigment and Clear Lipglass to create the berry tone."

