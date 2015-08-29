InspiredByInStyle: Reader of the Week Lia Pellerano on How to Rock Culottes

I've always looked to boxy clothes when I feel like integrating some movement into my wardrobe. So when I read "Find Your Fashion Formula" in the June issue, I wasn't surprised to discover that that the boxy top and culottes equation was a winning combination for me. Not only are culottes extremely comfortable, they give you the added benefit of a high-waist cut, which is great for accentuating the waistline and really highlights an hourglass figure. This cropped sleeveless vest by Mario Schwab draws attention to my midriff, so my torso isn't lost in heaps of fabric. I decided to finish off the look with neon pumps for an unexpected jolt of color. I plan to usher this super wearable pairing right into fall.

Get Inspired by More InStyle Readers We ♥ in Our Gallery

Be our Reader of the Week! If one of our stories has inspired you to mix it up, send us a pic (300 dpi or larger) of your transformation to letters@instylemag.com, submit it through InStyle's Tumblr, or tweet us @InStyle with the hashtag #inspiredbyinstyle. You could be featured in InStyle and on InStyle.com! And really, what’s cooler than that?

RELATED: This Is What Our InStyle Editor's Are Buying for Fall