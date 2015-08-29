#InspiredByInStyle: Reader of the Week Lia Pellerano on How to Rock Culottes

Courtesy

In this regular series, we demonstrate how our most avid readers sport the trends in our magazine. Look for it on What's Right Now every week, and be sure to try out a look or two yourself and tweet us a photo @InStyle using #inspiredbyinstyle. Today, we’re featuring Reader of the Week Lia Pellerano.

Aug 29, 2015 @ 10:00 am

I've always looked to boxy clothes when I feel like integrating some movement into my wardrobe. So when I read "Find Your Fashion Formula" in the June issue, I wasn't surprised to discover that that the boxy top and culottes equation was a winning combination for me. Not only are culottes extremely comfortable, they give you the added benefit of a high-waist cut, which is great for accentuating the waistline and really highlights an hourglass figure. This cropped sleeveless vest by Mario Schwab draws attention to my midriff, so my torso isn't lost in heaps of fabric. I decided to finish off the look with neon pumps for an unexpected jolt of color. I plan to usher this super wearable pairing right into fall. 

