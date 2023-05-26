How to Style a Belt Bag Without Looking Like a Camp Counselor

Fanny packs are fancy now.

By Amber Rambharose
Published on May 26, 2023 @ 10:24AM
Leonie Hanne shows how to wear a belt bag by wearing a belt bag over a green silk pencil skirt and sheer shirt.
Photo:

Getty Images

If you hate carrying a purse, or simply like your accessories to be hands-free (where my Pisces at?), you're going to want to learn how to style a belt bag ASAP. Belt bags have the range. You can wear a belt bag over your shoulder, strapped across your chest, or, you know, around your waist. While the list of types of belt bags is long, there are three styles that are really speaking to us this summer.

The chain strap belt bag is the style most often worn by fashion girlies going to and fro Fashion Week events. Frequently, these belt bags are dainty, very luxe, and paired with larger, more practical handbags. The second style, the accessory lovechild of a crossbody messenger bag and a '90s fanny pack, is great for active folks on the go and you've likely seen your fave celeb wearing one on the way to the gym.

A woman shows how to wear a belt bag over-the-shoulder with a green shirt and purple blazer.
Fanny pack, but make it fashion.

Getty Images

Last, but not least, there's the structural belt bag, a.k.a. what would happen if your dad's embarrassing faux leather phone case ran away to the big city and got a job at a fashion magazine. These pouch-style belt bags are worn like traditional belts, and feature more structured, architectural details. Ahead, we break down how to wear a belt bag by sharing our 13 fave looks starring this hands-free accessory.

Over Your Shoulder

A woman shows how to wear a belt bag over one shoulder and with a floral dress

Getty Images

Shop Similar: Coach Sprint Belt Bag In Signature Leather, $105.
You'll often catch celebs wearing a belt bag over one of their shoulders. This approach is a great way to wear a belt bag on the way to the gym, but the over-the-shoulder styling approach also works beautifully with more dressed-up looks.

Accentuate Your Waist

A woman shows how to wear a belt bag to cinch the waist of a red jumpsuit

Getty Images

A belt bag isn't just a trendy accessory, it's also a great way to cinch your waist — after all, it is part belt — in a pair of loose-fitting union-alls or a baggy jumpsuit.

As a Backup Bag

A woman shows how to wear a belt bag with a second bag.

Getty Images

Shop Similar: Chanel Belt Bag, $1,850.
If you're an accessories fanatic, you're going to love this way to wear a belt bag. Instead of choosing between a belt bag and your favorite purse, just wear both. This look works best when there's visual cohesion between your bags. They could share a brand logo, color, treatments like quilting, or even a pattern.

Across Your Chest

A woman shows how to wear a belt bag on your torso.

Getty Images

Shop Similar: Wunderlust Belt Bag 1.8L, $58.
Absolutely effortless, this crossbody way to wear a belt bag is distinguished from the over-the-shoulder style by virtue of where on the body it's worn. Rather than resting on the hip or under the arm, this approach places the body of the bag more prominently on your torso.

With a Crop Top

A woman wears a belt bag in Paris

Getty Images

You know Carrie Bradshaw’s famous outfit featuring a belt over bare abs? The same can be done with a belt bag and low-rise pants. We can’t speak to its comfortability, but it sure looks cool.

Over a Maxi Dress

Krysten Ritter shows how to wear a belt bag with a maxi dress.

Getty Images

Shop Similar: rag & bone Commuter Fanny Pack, $325.
Add some structure to your favorite slinky maxi by wearing it with a belt bag slung low on your hips. Not only will it not add bulk, but it won't catch or tug on even the thinnest of jersey or cotton fabrics.

With a Skirt Set

Paola Alberdi wears a belt bag to add a pop of color to a skirt set.

Getty Images

Skirt sets give off a polished, elevated air, which makes them a great outfit to pair with a hands-free, designer belt bag.

With High-Waisted Pants

Chau Bui shows how to wear a belt bag with high-waisted pants

Getty Images

Shop Similar: Saint Laurent Lou Belt Bag in Quilted Leather, $1,090.
If you're celebrating your figure with a pair of high-waisted, wide-leg pants, keep the party going by wearing a belt bag looped through your belt loop.

Add an Edge

Simone S. Oliver shows how to wear a belt bag with a white, floral outfit.

Getty Images

Shop Similar: Rebecca Minkoff Edie Chevron-Quilted Leather Chain Belt Bag, $248.
Give your fave floral 'fit or summer whites a bit of punk rock energy, not to mention visual contrast, by adding a deep-toned or dark belt bag.

Brighten Up a Monochromatic Look

Neva Leoni wears a belt bag with a black midi dress.

Getty Images

Do you have a sleek midi dress that needs a bit of flair? A belt bag works just as well as a pair of vibrant heels and offers more function and comfort.

Over a Blazer

Mara Brock Akil shows how to wear a belt bag over a blazer.

Getty Images

Shop Similar: Clare V. Grande Fanny, $325.
Break up a long-line blazer by wearing a belt bag high on your natural waist. Rather than matching, this way to wear a belt bag benefits from contrast in both texture and color, like a leather belt bag in a vibrant shade of orange with a sandy linen suit.

With Loose-Fitting Layers

A woman shows how to wear a belt bag with shorts and a loose long-sleeve shirt.

Getty Images

Jumpsuits and overalls aren't the only clothes that get a waist-cinching boost from a belt bag. If you have baggy tops and loose-fitting paper-bag or denim shorts, you can bring a bit of shape in by adding a belt bag at your waist or hips.

Show-off Your Half-Tuck

A woman shows how to wear a belt bag with a sweater tucked into jeans.

Getty Images

Shop Similar: See by Chloe Saddie Belt Bag, $435.
Tucking a shirt into jeans is an art form, but the admittedly complicated geometry behind the effortless style is simplified if you tuck your shirt around a belt bag set at an angle on your hip.

Related Articles
Taylor Swift
Taylor Swift’s Eyelet Two-Piece Set Is All I Want to Wear This Summer
Sofia Richie minimalist outfit
How to Be a Fashion Minimalist
Irina Shayk in a naked dress at Cannes
The Nakedest Naked Dresses at the 2023 Cannes Film Festival
Amazon Deals
The 50 Best Memorial Day Deals to Shop at Amazon This Weekend for Up to 81% Off
Tina Turner Fashion
Looking Back at Tina Turner's Most Iconic Looks
I Found Jennifer Lopez's Exact Summer-Ready Handbag â and It's Under $80
Jennifer Lopez’s Bright White, Summer-Ready Handbag Is Surprisingly Affordable
American Born Chinese
How the Costume Designer Behind Disney+'s 'American Born Chinese' Used Fashion to Blend Fantasy and Reality
Hailey Bieber and Dakota Johnson Might Make This Asymmetrical Bag the 'It' Purse of Summer
Hailey Bieber and Dakota Johnson Might Make This Asymmetrical Bag the 'It' Purse of Summer
Jennifer Lawrence
Jennifer Lawrence Paired a $2,000 Bag With the Comfy $25 Slides Katy Perry Also Wears
Julia Garner attends the "Asteroid City" red carpet during the 76th annual Cannes film festival
Julia Garner's Cannes Gown Is a Nod to the Iconic Green Dress From 'Atonement'
Simone Ashley getting ready Cannes
Getting Ready in Cannes with Julia Garner and Simone Ashley
A model wears mermaidcore distressed denim, a mermaidcore trend to try.
Mermaidcore Trends to Try This Summer
monica Barbaro getting ready for Dior Cruise
Getting Ready with Top Gun's Monica Barbaro for the Dior Cruise Show in Mexico City
Two women wear city hall wedding dress ideas.
What to Wear for Your City Hall Wedding
Two men wear genius pride outfit ideas
14 Genius Pride Outfit Ideas to Try This Year
IKOEE Glitter Rhinestone Purse Crystal Evening Clutch Bag
I’ll Be Wearing This Shiny, Celebrity-Loved Bag Trend All Summer Long — and It’s Less Than $40 at Amazon