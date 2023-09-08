How to Watch the 2023 MTV VMAs

It's that time again. The MTV VMAs are back and, naturally, bringing together the biggest names in music. This year, the show will take place at the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey, and while that's a few subway stops from the show's hometown of New York City, it's set to be one of the most exciting (and surprise-filled, if it lives up to its legacy) awards shows of the year.

“Celebrating one of our biggest nights in music with the Garden State’s incredible fans has been our goal since last year’s highly successful event,” Bruce Gillmer, president of music talent at Paramount, told the Los Angeles Times in a statement.

Here's everything you need to know about tuning in, who to expect on that storied stage, and which international superstar is making history with this year's Video Vanguard Award.

When are the 2023 MTV VMAs?

The 2023 VMAs will air on Sept. 12 at 8 p.m. EST.

How can I stream the 2023 MTV VMAs?

The big show will be simulcast on MTV, its respective apps on various streaming services like Roku and AppleTV, and will also be on Paramount+ for subscribers

Who is performing at the 2023 MTV VMAs?

Demi Lovato, Karol G, Måneskin, and Stray Kids are scheduled to perform this year alongside Shakira, who will be honored with the Video Vanguard Award. On Thursday, Sept. 7, MTV confirmed that Olivia Rodrigo would also be performing.

What is the Video Vanguard Award?

Shakira returns to the VMAs stage for the first time in 17 years to take home the distinction, which is also known as the Michael Jackson Video Vanguard Award. The award recognizes "outstanding contributions” and “profound impact” on music videos and popular culture. Shakira will be the first South American artist to take home the prize and she'll also perform this year.

Last year, the award went to Nicki Minaj and past recipients include Missy Elliott, Beyoncé, Madonna, Rihanna, Justin Timberlake, Kanye West, and Britney Spears.

Kevin Mazur/WireImage

Who is nominated at the 2023 MTV VMAs?

The biggest headline is that not a single man is in the running for Video of the Year. Taylor Swift and SZA earned eight and six nominations, respectively. Doja Cat, Kim Petras, Miley Cyrus, Nicki Minaj, Olivia Rodrigo, and Sam Smith each earned five. Ice Spice, Peso Pluma, Lana Del Rey, Kendrick Lamar, Karol G, and Blackpink are also up for awards.

Pitchfork published a comprehensive list for anyone looking for specifics.

How can fans vote for the 2023 MTV VMAs?

Fans can cast votes (up to 10 times a day) in the 15 categories on MTV’s VMAs website.

Who’s hosting the 2023 MTV VMAs?

MTV hasn't announced an emcee just yet. Last year, LL Cool J, Nicki Minaj, and Jack Harlow divided hosting duties and past hosts include Katy Perry, Jack Black, and Doja Cat.