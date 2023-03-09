How to Watch the 2023 Oscars

For the second time in just a month, Rihanna will be back on our televisions. After her performance at the Super Bowl, she's back (no word yet on whether or not that Fenty compact will make a repeat appearance) as part of the 2023 Oscars telecast. This year, the Academy promised that it would be giving all 23 awards real time during the broadcast, so make sure you've got a beverage or three, are ready to settle in, and are dressed to the nines as you watch the final lap of this year's awards season. Here's everything you need to know about this year's ceremony.

How do I watch the 2023 Oscars?

This year's ceremony is being broadcast live from the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles on March 12, 2023, at 8 p.m. ET on ABC. It will also be streaming on ABC.com and the ABC app as well as Hulu Live TV, YouTube TV, FuboTV, and AT&T TV.

Is there a pre-show this year?

ABC will have a special red-carpet pre-show starting at 1 p.m. and going to 4 p.m. Linsey Davis and Whit Johnson have a special show, On the Red Carpet Live: Countdown to Oscars 95, that will feature interviews with nominees and stream on ABC News Live. Vanessa Hudgens, Lilly Singh, and Ashley Graham have the honors of hosting Countdown to the Oscars, ABC's new lead-in show, starting at 6:30 p.m. ET.

Who’s hosting the Academy Awards this year?

Jimmy Kimmel is back. It's the late-night host's third time with the gig.

Who is presenting at the 2023 Oscars?

Glenn Close, Samuel L. Jackson, John Travolta, Harrison Ford, Salma Hayek Pinault, Florence Pugh, Sigourney Weaver, Kate Hudson, Antonio Banderas, Andrew Garfield, and Melissa McCarthy are confirmed as this year's presenters, though there may be a few surprises in store. Ariana DeBose is also confirmed, as well as Halle Berry, Nicole Kidman, Jessica Chastain, Riz Ahmed, Jennifer Connelly, Troy Kotsur, and Questlove. More names set to make an appearance include Mindy Kaling, Julia Louis-Dreyfus, and Pedro Pascal in addition to Emily Blunt, Dwayne Johnson, Janelle Monáe, Halle Bailey, John Cho, Cara Delevingne, Eva Longoria, and Zoë Saldaña.

Who’s performing at the 2023 Oscars?

Not Lady Gaga. However, Rihanna is confirmed. Back on Feb. 23, everyone learned that her Oscars-nominated song “Lift Me Up” from Black Panther: Wakanda Forever will be a part of this year's ceremony. Lenny Kravitz will be performing during this year’s “In Memoriam” segment.

