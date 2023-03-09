How to Watch the 2023 Oscars

Rihanna is back on TV this weekend.

By
Christopher Luu
Christopher Luu Headshot
Christopher Luu
Christopher is a Southern California-based editor and has been with InStyle since 2018. He covers all things entertainment, celebrity, and culture.
InStyle's editorial guidelines
Published on March 9, 2023 @ 04:01PM
Oscars
Photo:

Getty Images

For the second time in just a month, Rihanna will be back on our televisions. After her performance at the Super Bowl, she's back (no word yet on whether or not that Fenty compact will make a repeat appearance) as part of the 2023 Oscars telecast. This year, the Academy promised that it would be giving all 23 awards real time during the broadcast, so make sure you've got a beverage or three, are ready to settle in, and are dressed to the nines as you watch the final lap of this year's awards season. Here's everything you need to know about this year's ceremony.

How do I watch the 2023 Oscars?

This year's ceremony is being broadcast live from the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles on March 12, 2023, at 8 p.m. ET on ABC. It will also be streaming on ABC.com and the ABC app as well as Hulu Live TV, YouTube TV, FuboTV, and AT&T TV.

Is there a pre-show this year?

ABC will have a special red-carpet pre-show starting at 1 p.m. and going to 4 p.m. Linsey Davis and Whit Johnson have a special show, On the Red Carpet Live: Countdown to Oscars 95, that will feature interviews with nominees and stream on ABC News Live. Vanessa Hudgens, Lilly Singh, and Ashley Graham have the honors of hosting Countdown to the Oscars, ABC's new lead-in show, starting at 6:30 p.m. ET.

Who’s hosting the Academy Awards this year?

Jimmy Kimmel is back. It's the late-night host's third time with the gig.

Who is presenting at the 2023 Oscars?

Glenn Close, Samuel L. Jackson, John Travolta, Harrison Ford, Salma Hayek Pinault, Florence Pugh, Sigourney Weaver, Kate Hudson, Antonio Banderas, Andrew Garfield, and Melissa McCarthy are confirmed as this year's presenters, though there may be a few surprises in store. Ariana DeBose is also confirmed, as well as Halle Berry, Nicole Kidman, Jessica Chastain, Riz Ahmed, Jennifer Connelly, Troy Kotsur, and Questlove. More names set to make an appearance include Mindy Kaling, Julia Louis-Dreyfus, and Pedro Pascal in addition to Emily Blunt, Dwayne Johnson, Janelle Monáe, Halle Bailey, John Cho, Cara Delevingne, Eva Longoria, and Zoë Saldaña.

Oscars

Getty Images

Who’s performing at the 2023 Oscars?

Not Lady Gaga. However, Rihanna is confirmed. Back on Feb. 23, everyone learned that her Oscars-nominated song “Lift Me Up” from Black Panther: Wakanda Forever will be a part of this year's ceremony. Lenny Kravitz will be performing during this year’s “In Memoriam” segment.

Related Articles
Lady Gaga 'A Star Is Born' Premiere
Here's Why Lady Gaga Is Skipping Out on Performing at the 2023 Oscars
florence pugh 'a good person' premiere
Florence Pugh Elevated Businesswear With a Side Boob-Baring Crop Top and Floor-Skimming Opera Gloves
TBT: Selena Gomez & Justin Bieber
TBT: Justin Bieber Rented Out the Staples Center to Watch 'Titanic' With Selena Gomez
Sophie Turner LV PFW 2023
Sophie Turner Wore an Outfit Printed Entirely in Sheet Music
Courteney cox daughter coco scream red carpet
Courteney Cox Made a Rare Red Carpet Appearance Alongside Her Daughter Coco
Ciara Paris Fashion Week Elie Saab Dundas
Ciara's Latest Sheer Dress Showed Off Her Garters and Stockings
Jamie Lee Curtis Independent Spirit
Jamie Lee Curtis Completely Forgot That She Kissed Michelle Yeoh
Rihanna
Rihanna's Oscar Prep Includes Showing Her Son Her Old Music Videos
Levi McConaughey at Stella McCartney
Matthew McConaughey and Camila Alves's Kids Made a Rare Appearance at Paris Fashion Week
All the Outrageous Items Inside the 2023 Oscar Nominee Gift Bags
The 2023 Oscar Nominee Gift Bag Has a Whopping Six-Figure Value
EmRata Loewe
Emily Ratajkowski Just Wore a Phallic Plant As a Top
Ciara Paris Fashion Week 2023
Ciara Went Pantsless in a Chunky Sweater That Had More Holes Than Knit
Cate Blanchett in a low-cut black v-neck jumpsuit with swirly blue puff shoulders and sleeves
25 of Cate Blanchett's Most Memorable Red Carpet Looks
Michelle Yeoh wearing a blue gown with giant ruffle details
Michelle Yeoh's 25 Best Red Carpet Looks —and Counting
Austin Butler in a black suit with sheer black shirt
Austin Butler's Best Red Carpet Looks
Rihanna black panther wakanda forever premiere
Rihanna Will Perform "Lift Me Up" at the 2023 Oscars