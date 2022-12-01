How to Use Glitter for Show-Stopping Makeup Looks

Remember the days when applying loose glitter would undoubtably end up looking like a unicorn sneezed on your face?

I remember having to use adhesive on my eyelids and then patting on my loose glitter, with a ton of fallout. So it goes without saying that the process was the opposite of beginner-friendly.

But if you're new to makeup and want to explore the sparkly life, fear not — those days are long gone! I have been testing out a variety of glitters over the years as a makeup expert, and have compiled a list of my easy-to-use favorites, with something for every occasion.

Discover my picks, and how to use them, below.