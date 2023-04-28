White boots are among the most perplexing footwear. Difficult — though not impossible! — to keep clean and prone to looking like a costume, white boots are definitely not for everybody. That said, knowing how to style them shouldn't be the reason you're not strutting your stuff in a pair right now.

Despite being flashier, white boots operate in the same way that black boots do and they don't actually clash with outfits the way you might expect, as the looks ahead will prove. If you've always wanted to slide your feet into a pair of white boots, but think you don't have anything to wear with them, think again. Whether you love an over-the-knee, thigh-high, or ankle-grazing boot, you're going to love at least one of the dozen ways to style white boots we've rounded up for you to try.

With a Matching Shorts Set

Give your fave pair of white combat or moto boots a street-style update by pairing them with a printed shorts set. Don't be afraid to go for bold prints or bright colors — the white boots act as a neutral and tie the look together.

Shop Similar: Show Me Your Mumu Arizona High-Waisted Shorts, $124, and Show Me Your Mumu Handkerchief Top, $98.

With a Cargo Skirt

Not only do cargo skirts have real, useful pockets, but they also look great with a pair of white boots. A longer skirt calls for a platform boot or heeled bootie, while a shorter cargo skirt works well with lower-heeled styles.

Shop Similar: Reformation Maggi Cargo Midi Skirt, $148.

With a Bold Print

White boots always feel a bit mod and what better way to lean into that retro vibe than with a boldly printed shirt dress? It's a maximalist look that requires minimal effort. We love to see it.

Shop Similar: FARM Rio Black Cerrado Sky Lenzing Viscose Shirtdress, $195.

With a High-Low Hem

Direct the eye to your favorite pair of white lace-up boots by wearing a dress with a high-low hemline. There's no wrong or right color here, but cooler tones, pastels, and white-accented dresses will look the most elevated and cohesive.

Shop Similar: PH5 Brooklyn Wavy Asymmetric Dress, $485.

With Crochet

For a statement-making look, tease a pair of over-the-kee white boots by wearing a long, crocheted maxidress or skirt that your boots just peek through. It's the old "leave them wanting more" approach and it's perfect for summer.

Shop Similar: Bronx and Banco Ezra Two-Piece Set, $850.

With a Sequined Midi

For a night out on the town, we love a white boot and a sequined mididress. The longer hemline adds an air of sophistication that doesn't rob the outfit of its whimsy and playfulness.

Shop Similar: Gianni Bini Halston Multi-Colored Striped Print Sequin Midi Dress, $156.

With a Floral Sundress

For a look with Coastal Cowgirl energy, combine white cowboy boots with a floral dress. We recommend opting for a more structured silhouette, rather than flouncy tiers or ruffles, when it comes to picking a floral dress for this look for a more understated feel.

Shop Similar: Amelie The Label Willemina Twist Front Mini Dress, $90.

With Statement Jeans

A pair of high-heeled white boots, a crisp white top, and statement jeans are an off-duty model look if we've ever seen one. Rather than reaching for rhinestone-studded or distressed denim, we recommend opting for jeans that feature painting or embroidery for a more elevated feel.

Shop Similar: 7 For All Mankind The Jennifer 90's Baggy Jean in Blue Jean Baby, $286.

With Hot Pants

Calling all fashion girlies! This extra look is for you. Hot pants plus knee-high white boots and an embellished leather jacket is a hot 'fit built for hot weather. Just be sure to temp check any and all surfaces before you sit down.

Shop Similar: Versace Women's Medusa Denim Shorts, $925.

With a Denim Miniskirt

Main character energy, but make it casual. A pair of thigh-high white boots and a denim mini-skirt is a combination that feels major without trying too hard. To lean into the effortlessness of this look, grab a baseball cap and a loosely fitting top.

Shop Similar: Forever 21 Denim M-Slit Mini Skirt, $25.

With a Statement Maxiskirt

For a semi-formal showstopping look, pair a lacy bralette with a voluminous maxiskirt and a pair of white platform boots. Opt for a top in a similar shade to your boots since the skirt is the star of the show in this 'fit.

Shop Similar: Carolina Herrera Floral-Print Pleated Silk Ball Skirt, $2,990.

With Paper Bag Shorts

If you've got a pair of white boots with black soles, this is the look for you. A cropped denim top, black paper bag shorts, and a black-and-white handbag create a vibe that's fashion-forward, without being too monochromatic.

Shop Similar: MadeWell Seamed Pull-On Paperbag Shorts in Soft Drape, $75.