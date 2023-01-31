How to Style a Jersey, According to Fashion Stylists

If you’re a die-hard NFL fan, then Super Bowl Sunday probably can’t come soon enough. Whether or not your team made it to the championship game (and for those among the latter, I feel your pain), it’s likely that, come 6:30 pm EST on February 12, you’ll still huddle around a television screen and snack on appetizers. Plus, if you’re someone who loves fashion as much as football, the annual event also gives you an excuse to learn how to style a jersey in a way that’s both supportive of your team and stylish for group photos.

In conversation with InStyle, celebrity stylist Mickey Freeman acknowledges how challenging it can be to style a jersey beyond simply pairing the athletic (albeit often bulky) top with jeans and sneakers, given the clothing item isn’t typically worn in situations that require putting together a “look.” “There are a couple of quick and easy hacks to incorporate sophistication and elegance [into a jersey outfit],” he tells us, adding that the key is for the jersey to “flow seamlessly” with the other pieces instead of drowning them out.

Ahead, we reached out to stylists for their best tips on how to accomplish just that: styling a jersey in a way that looks and feels like a complete outfit, rather than a showcase of a singular item in your closet.

Tuck It In

Jerseys are typically oversized, and that’s on purpose. They’re designed to be roomy for fans who venture out into the cold stadiums and layer up to keep warm for the duration of the game. But unless you’re one of the lucky few ticketholders watching the Super Bowl from stadium seats, the extra bulk can feel like unnecessary baggage.

One way Freeman recommends giving jerseys some dimension is to tuck them loosely on one side, “so that it drapes and subtly creates a waist,” he tells InStyle. From there, he’d pair the jersey with a denim or leather miniskirt rather than jeans, and knee-high boots over sneakers to create “a healthy dose of femininity with minimal effort.”

Elevate the Look With a Pop of Leather

“People often underestimate the power of a good leather jacket — especially a biker jacket — over a jersey,” Freeman tells InStyle via email. Although an unlikely pairing, Freeman goes on to explain that paired with fitted skinny jeans, delicate jewelry, and statement pumps, the combination is “comfortable yet chic.”

For fashion stylist and style Expert, Naina Singla, a pop of leather translates to a pair of high-waisted leather pants.

“They are not only on trend, but they also add texture and depth to your outfit. This combination can instantly elevate your look,” Singla tells InStyle. “You can try this style by tucking in your jersey with a pair of leather pants, adding white sneakers, and a puffer coat. This is a sporty and chic outfit that works well when going out with friends for cocktails (or mocktails) to watch the game.”

Ditch Bottoms Altogether

Nix jeans, skirts, and any other bottom, re-envisioning your jersey outfit as a mini dress. According to Freeman, “whether belted or altered to cinch the waist,” a jersey can even be effectively worn as a one-and-done moment, “reminiscent,” he says, “of the ubiquitous Y2K trend.” To complete the throwback, sporty look, Freeman advises opting for a pair of low or high-top sneakers, cluster bracelets, hoop earrings, chunky rings, and an anklet over socks.

Crop It

Stylist and designer, Kiya Tomlin (who just so happens to be married to Mike Tomlin, aka the head coach of the Pittsburg Steelers) tells InStyle that when it comes to styling a football jersey, proportions are everything.

For an effortlessly chic look, Tomlin says she cuts her jerseys into a cropped length by “slicing it through the numbers and layer it over a snug tank that shows off my waistline.” To finish the look, Tomlin pairs her jersey with full pants, like these Bag Pants, a jogger, or these Pleated Maxi Pants, and would accessorize with a designer hat. “This keeps my proportions balanced by showing off my waistline between the fuller top and bottom.”

Opt For Leggings as Pants

To give her jersey outfit an ultra-feminine vibe, Tomlin tells InStyle she’ll pair an oversized jersey with leggings (these are her favorite) and wear it as a tunic with over-the-knee stiletto boots.

“By wearing fitted bottoms and boots, I can balance the 'boxy' appearance of the jersey and make it sexy,” Tomlin explains. “Then, I accessorize with a baseball cap to play up the masculine/feminine pairing.”

Layer Up

If you’ll be tailgating outdoors for the big game, how you style your jersey may be dependent on layers, says personal stylist Allie McKenna.

“If it's on the colder side, I love a corresponding team color turtleneck under the jersey (for warmth and for fashion) paired with '90s-style jeans (my personal fave are the Agolde 90s), white socks, and New Balance 550s,” McKenna tells InStyle. “Grab yourself some cashmere accessories like a hat, gloves, and a scarf along with a super warm parka and you're good to go!”