It goes without saying that not every trend is universally beloved. For example, low-rise jeans are not for everyone, and the same goes for oversized outerwear. But there's one spring and summer trend that nearly everyone can get behind, and that's a good old-fashioned denim skirt. There are very few rules when it comes to styling a denim skirt, but keeping a few in mind can help streamline your daily outfit-picking routine.

Denim skirts are having a moment and, refreshingly, that moment doesn't depend on wearing a skirt so short that your butt touches every chair you sit on. Celebs are loving maxi and midi denim skirts and sporting looks that prove you don't need to show a ton of skin to have a sultry denim skirt moment. Instead of hem length, focus on proportion. If your denim skirt is longer, you'll want to accentuate your waist with a belt, a tucked-in blouse, cropped jacket, or crop top. If you've got a shorter denim skirt, we recommend opting for less-fitted tops that provide a little volume.

Whichever style of denim skirt you prefer, we guarantee you'll fall in love with one of these 12 denim skirt outfit ideas you should definitely try this year.

With Statement-Making Ruffles

Getty Images

Toss out any ideas you once had about long denim skirts being outdated. Pairing one with a cropped statement top delivers major main character energy, even when worn with sneakers.

Shop Similar: Lee Women's Split Denim Midi Skirt, $98, and For Love & Lemons Heather Crop Top, $89 (Originally $135).



With a Denim Corset

Getty Images

We've said it once and we'll say it again, Canadian tuxedos will never truly go out of style. This season's trendiest take on this timeless trend combines the snatched fit of a corset top with the lengthening effect of a denim midi skirt. To really drive the point home, add a denim blazer over the top.

Shop Similar: Alice + Olivia Breslin Boned Corset Denim Top, $295, and Gap Denim Blazer, $128.

With a Sunny Sweater

Getty Images

Brighten up your dark wash denim by pairing your skirt with a brightly colored sweater and matching heels. We love a universally flattering canary yellow, but you should take this styling tip and run with it toward whatever color speaks to you.

Shop Similar: N.Peal V-Neck Cashmere Sweater in Canary Yellow, $320, and Sam Edelman Deela Pump in Ochre, $151 (Originally $160).

With a Crochet Top

Getty Images

Crocheted tops are a breezy choice for spring and summer and, when paired with an asymmetrical denim skirt and colorful accessories, create a playful, but effortless, aesthetic.

Shop Similar: Maje Madagascar Crochet Crop Top, $345, and Steve Madden Kyla Denim Mini Skirt, $59.

With an Oversized Blazer

Getty Images

Celebs are obsessed with oversized blazers this year, and going oversized with outerwear really does cut down on the time it takes to style a denim skirt. Bottom line: What you wear underneath your oversized blazer doesn't really matter.

Shop Similar: Nasty Gal Premium Satin Double Breasted Blazer, $76 (Originally $188), and Reformation Nila Long Denim Skirt, $168.

With Normcore Separates

Getty Images

This denim skirt outfit idea is all about adding something a little extra to basics you already have on hand: Crew socks get a fashion refresh thanks to platform loafers, a belt elevates a denim skirt, and an asymmetrical neckline breathes new life into ye old white tank. Just toss on a trench and call it day.

Shop Similar: Axel Arigato Scoop Tank Top, $95.

With a Matching Headband

Getty Images

For a look that's casual but coordinated, we recommend pairing a printed denim skirt of any length with a similarly patterned headband. There's no need for the denim skirt and headband to match precisely, but you'll want to choose similar shades of blue to bring the look together.

Shop Similar: h&m Denim Mini Skirt, $14 (Originally $25), and J.Crew Printed Knot Headband, $15 (Originally $25).

Go Sheer and Edgy

Getty Images

This is not your elementary school art teacher's long denim skirt outfit. Give any maxi denim skirt an ultra-modern update by adding a sheer top and a cropped leather jacket or bomber jacket. Complete the look with knee-high boots and color-coordinated accessories.

Shop Similar: LAMARQUE Dylan Jacket, $550.

Try a Mod Vibe

Getty Images

'70s glam is making a comeback, and it's a wonderful aesthetic choice if you want to dress up a midi or maxi denim skirt. Adding a cropped floral top and cardigan combo plus a pair of T-strap heels creates a vintage vibe that's sultry, but not costumey.

Shop Similar: Agua by Agua Bendita Moringa Clementina Linen Crop Top, $410, and Alo Yoga Chenille Chalet Cardigan, $61 (Originally $88).

Keep It Classic

Getty Images

There's nothing more classic that a denim mini skirt, a plain white tank or T-shirt, and a pair of crisp white sneakers. No need to fuss with this formula for a fun and flirtatious look, but if you want to really amplify the vibe, you can add a denim jacket and white accessories as Barbara Palvin did here.

Shop Similar: Forever 21 Denim Mini Skort, $20, and Reformation Tasha Tank, $38.

With Cowboy Boots

Getty Images

To elevate an understated denim mini skirt look, we recommend experimenting with footwear. A heeled cowboy boot with contrast stitching adds personality to basic separates so you can throw on almost anything and still earn yourself some fashion points.

Shop Similar: Planet Cowboy Lines on the Highway Boots, $475.

With a Graphic Tee

Getty Images

To cultivate a stylish but casual off-duty model vibe, pair your favorite denim mini skirt with a pair of statement sneakers and a graphic tee.

Shop Similar: Hollister Oversized Barbie Car Graphic Tee, $30.



With a Pop of Color

Getty Images

One way to work a bit of color into a jean skirt 'fit is to skip overthinking or over-styling and simply grab a denim skirt in a colorful wash. While neons are having a moment this summer, you also can't go wrong with pink. Go Barbiecore bright or opt for a softer Balletcore shade.

Shop Similar: OneTeaspoon Junkyard Relaxed Denim Mini Skirt, $98.

