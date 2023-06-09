The Dreaded Lipstick Stain: Expert-Recommended Tips to Rescue Your Clothes

The great lipstick conundrum: Those “long-lasting” lipsticks almost never live up to their promise…until you get some on your clothes. Cue that sinking feeling in the pit of your stomach: that stain is not going to give up without a fight. Because lipsticks contain oils, waxes, and dyes, they can’t be removed with most common, water-based products. We consulted with Jerry Pozniak, CEO of Jeeves New York, a luxury dry-cleaning service that specializes in custom cleaning using cutting-edge technologies, for his tips on how to try to get those stubborn lipstick stains out yourself — and when to call in the professionals.

Use Caution with Certain Fabrics

Before you get started, consider your garment. If the label says "dry clean only," you shouldn’t risk it. Pozniak warns that for dry clean only garments, you’re risking damage if you try cleaning at home. And for washable fabrics, you should still test a small spot on the garment first.

Consider Dishwashing Detergent

In order to remove a lipstick stain, you need a product that will break down the oils and waxy components. Contrary to what you may see on Google, Pozniak advises that neither alcohol or vinegar will do the trick here, even though they are solvents. Instead, head to the kitchen for a bottle of Dawn, the Jeeves’ team’s favorite treatment for this issue.



Clean It With Dawn

Once you’re ready to try stain removal at home, Pozniak recommends the following method for using Dawn to clean up a lipstick stain:



Put a clean towel behind the stained area and rub up to three drops of Dawn right onto the stain. Use your fingers to gently work the detergent into the stain. You may notice that the lipstick is transferring onto the towel behind the stain — this is a good sign. Press down firmly with fingers, using a tamping motion to move the detergent through the fabric, which Pozniak advises is more effective than rubbing.

Try a Pre-Treatment

If you don’t have Dawn or it’s not working for you, there are also some pre-treatments that Pozniak says work great on lipstick stains. Using the same method as above, try Puracy natural Laundry Stain Remover, Shout, or Oxiclean Max Force. Let the pretreatment sit for 15 minutes or even longer for maximum effect.

Use a High-Quality Laundry Detergent

After the pre-treatment has had time to work its magic, it’s time for the wash. Unfortunately, regular laundry detergent is not going to cut it. The Jeeves team has tested over 80 laundry detergents, and Pozniak cautions that there’s a huge difference in stain removal performance. He recommends Tide Ultra Stain Release, Persil, or Kirkland for best results. And make sure to use the washing machine cycle appropriate for whatever type of garment you’re washing.

Look Before You Dry

Check your garment after washing. If the stain remains, do not move on to drying yet, or you could permanently set the stain. Repeat the steps above, or move on to the following step.

Try Oxygen Bleach

After pre-treating, the waxy and oily components of the stain should be gone, but the pigment and dye might remain. Here, Pozniak says that oxygen bleaches, great for brightening and whitening clothing, are also effective for correcting the color of stains. He suggests either spraying your garment with 3% hydrogen peroxide and letting it air dry for about 8 hours, or soaking your garment in hot water and powdered oxygen bleach, like OxiClean. However, be cautious with what fabrics you’re trying this on. Pozniak warns that the dye in denim or brightly colored silk may be fragile, and you could end up with a lighter area on the stain site if you’re too aggressive.

Just Go to the Dry Cleaners

If the above methods didn’t work, it’s time to make a trip to your local cleaner. Cleaners have stain removing agents which are specially formulated for lipstick-type stains, Pozniak says, and they’ll do their best to get you back in your favorite outfit soon. But maybe just go with a clear lip gloss next time you wear it?