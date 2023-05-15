How to Get Rid of Static (and Why It May Not Matter So Much)

Rumor has it, the royals prefer static. But if you don't, we have several hacks to try.

By
Julia Guerra
julia guerra
Julia Guerra

Julia Guerra is a freelance contributor with over six years of experience writing beauty, health, wellness, style, parenting, and food content.

InStyle's editorial guidelines
Published on May 15, 2023 @ 02:01PM
A woman wears a printed midi dress
Photo:

Getty Images

If there’s anything on par with a head of staticky hair, it's static-ridden clothing. When fabrics rub up against each other, the friction creates an electrostatic current, which then translates to the irritating clinginess of a blouse or skirt. This typically occurs in the dryer, when your laundry is being bounced and tossed together in a compact machine. Popping a dryer sheet or two into the load can help, but it’s not foolproof, so you’ll want to learn how to get rid of static post-wash and dry, too. 

Fortunately, just as there are tricks to getting stains out of clothes, there are several quick and effective ways to get rid of static when faced with a case of cling. And while social media can be a goldmine of helpful tips, we asked professionals in the fashion space to share their go-to methods for eliminating static ASAP, below.

Stock Up on Dryer Sheets and Foil Sheets

Stylist Lindsey Dupuis Bledsoe tells InStyle not to knock the age-old dryer sheet hack, though she does note foil sheets work just as well. All you have to do to mitigate the static cling is rub either one along the problem area, and voilà. 

“I keep a few sheets of both in my styling kit because even though I have a can of static guard, if the clothing is already on it's usually more comfortable to attack it with a sheet rather than an aerosol,” she says. 

Opt to Air Dry

Founder of Current Boutique, Carmen Lopez, a retail and textile expert, tells InStyle that instead of transferring your load of laundry into the dryer post-wash cycle, an eco-friendly way to eliminate static electricity is to air dry your clothing outside using a clothesline or indoor drying rack. “The result of air drying is zero static cling,” Lopez says. Plus, ”You save energy at the same time, a win-win.“

Make Sure to Moisturize 

Over the years, Dupuis Bledsoe had a revelation that static tends to form in drier climates and that humid conditions can lower electric charges. Her solution? Moisturizing her legs (and other areas static clothing will be touching) to reduce the likelihood of clinging. Another win-win in our book.

Give Steaming a Try

On the subject of moisturizing, Lopez adds that another way to increase the moisture in the air and your clothing is to use a quality steamer, or hang your garments in the bathroom while you take a shower. The mixture of water and steam “will help remove the static electricity,” she reaffirms.  

Conair handheld steamer

Courtesy Amazon

Shop now: Conair Handheld Garment Steamer for Clothes ($29)

Put a Pin in It (Literally)

Metal is supposed to help discharge electricity, so in addition to using wire hangers (and running them over your clothes before changing), Dupuis Bledsoe recommends hiding a safety pin near your problem area for good measure. Science and fashion, best of friends.

Add a Few Ice Cubes to Your Drying Cycle

Nope, this isn’t a joke. According to Lopez, placing your garment in the dryer with a few ice cubes can help remove static in the machine. “Throw three or four ice cubes into your dryer along with the staticky clothing and the steam from the melting ice cubes will function as a natural static remover,” she explains. “The ice cubes will melt in the dryer and will create steam that will remove static.”

DIY Your Fabric Softener 

A concoction of vinegar and a few drops of your favorite essential oil makes for a great fabric softener alternative that’s all-natural, plus the vinegar will protect clothing from static cling, Lopez tells InStyle.  “And don’t worry about the vinegar smell,” she says. “It will dissipate during washing.”

Shop Sustainable

Natural fabrics such as silk, cashmere, wool, cotton, and linen have less static cling than synthetic materials like polyester and nylon, Lopez tells InStyle. “You may want to consider switching to natural fabrics from consignment stores,” she says, noting this option is not only great for the environment, “but [your clothes will] last longer than materials made from fast fashion.”

But Remember, Static May Come in Handy

Kate Middleton in a printed midi dress

Getty Images

Rumor has it, the British royals actually embrace static — and Dupuis Bledsoe says it makes sense. “Static can be your friend on a windy day,” the stylist tells InStyle, nodding to the fact that if your clothes are sticking to you, they aren’t flying this way and that way. “If you aren't looking to have a Marilyn Monroe moment, you may want to leave the safety pins and dryer sheets at home.”




Related Articles
A woman wears a white caftan
How to Wear a Caftan for Your Best Vacation Life
A woman wears clothing basics every wardrobe needs.
11 Clothing Basics Every Wardrobe Needs
An Easy Guide to Glass Skin _ Asian woman looking at a bottle of serum
A Step-by-Step Guide to Getting Glass Skin
Models on the runway at Chanel Cruise 2024 Ready To Wear Fashion Show at Paramount Studios on May 9, 2023 in Los Angeles, California
Barbiecore Isn't Going Anywhere, According to the Chanel 2024 Cruise Show
Meena Harris at the 2023 Gold Gala
Meena Harris Went for a "Festive But Classic" Vibe at the 2023 Gold Gala
Chocolate Milk Nails
The Chocolate-Milk Nail Trend Is the Coolest Neutral Out There
A woman wears stan smith sneakers
10 Fresh Ways to Wear Your Stan Smiths
A model wears a one-piece swimsuit from Aerie
5 Celeb-Stylist-Approved One-Piece Swimsuit Trends Taking Over Summer 2023
A woman wears a patchwork suit and sneakers
How to Wear Statement Sneakers with Every Outfit
Lyst Hottest 2023 Products
The Hottest Fashion Products of 2023 Have Been Announced, Including the $20 Bag I Can't Stop Wearing
How to get rid of sunburn fast _ woman standing in the sun
How to Get Rid of a Sunburn Quickly
How to Waterline Eyeliner _ makeup artist applying eyeliner to model's waterline
How to Waterline Your Eyeliner Like a Pro
How to get silky hair — woman looking in mirror
How to Get Silky Hair with a Blowout
Pamela Anderson poses in swimwear for the Frankies Bikinis x Pamela Anderson collection
Pamela Anderson's First Swimwear Collection Is A '90s Dream
Gwyneth Paltrow and Olivia Rodrigo are both seen wearing '90s trends including sheer, long dresses on the red carpet.
The Best '90s Trends That Are Here to Stay
A woman wears a summer skirt for 2023 styled with a quilted bag.
Every Type of Skirt You Need for Summer 2023