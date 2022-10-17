Effortless hair and makeup have defined the 2010s, but before the undone waves and no-makeup makeup of it all, spending time perfecting your hair and makeup was on-trend. Think back to the '90s when the decade's supermodels like Cindy Crawford, Veronica Webb, and Claudia Schiffer all had hair that was always perfectly blown out with tons of bounce and volume.

After a decade of trending minimal beauty looks, the '90s blowout is back and better than ever. The term "90s fluffy hair" is trending on Pinterest, #90sblowout has over 64.5 millions views on TikTok, and celebrities like Hailey Bieber and Ciara have leaned into the trend with perfectly coiffed blowouts.

"I think there is a certain sense of nostalgia - and that feels comforting after a turbulent couple of years," Sunnie Brook, Biolage Brand Ambassador and Celebrity Stylist says of the resurgence of the look. "I also think people are ready to feel glam again — that extra ooh la la when you walk out the door or go meet up with friends."

Ahead, see how celebrities have been wearing '90s fluffy hair, along with expert tips on how to DIY the voluminous blowout at home.

'90s Blowout Inspiration

The model channels the supers before her with this bouncy blowout by Dyson Global ambassador and Celebrity Hairstylist Irinel de Léon.



Ciara shows off both her voluminous orange hair and grill in this Instagram post.

It's impossible to mention '90s blowout without mentioning Jennifer Lopez. The star has made voluminous, bouncy hair her signature look. This style by Chris Appleton is a prime example.

While Hailey Bieber often wears effortless beachy waves, she goes with a smooth voluminous blowout when she does switch things up. This style really shows off the layers of her mid-length cut.

You don't need long hair to partake in the '90s blowout trend. Just look at Kourtney Kardashian's bouncy bob by de Leon.

How to Prep Hair for a '90s Blowout

Before picking up any hot tools, it's paramount to set the proper foundation for your blowout. "I recommend washing the hair with a volumizing shampoo and conditioner like Biolage’s Volume Bloom Shampoo and Conditioner to make sure the base you’re starting with is aligned with your finished hairstyle," Brook says. "And any time you’re using heat on your hair, you should be starting with a heat protectant."

Once your hair is freshly washed and damp, de Leon recommends treating strands with a styling prep product catered to your hair type. "For fine hair, prep the hair with a volumizing mousse throughout, and for medium to thicker hair, apply a volume spray at the roots," the stylist says.

How to Do a '90s Blowout

Once your hair is properly prepped, it's time to start your styling session. Follow these expert tips to achieve a bouncy '90s blowout.

Section off hair: De Leon says to divide hair in two to three inch sections starting at the nape of the neck.

De Leon says to divide hair in two to three inch sections starting at the nape of the neck. Dry hair with round brush: Once your sections are in place, use a round brush to dry the hair in an upwards motion. De Leon recommends using the Dyson Airwrap with the round brush attachment because it uses less heat on the hair, which minimizes the risk of damage.

Once your sections are in place, use a round brush to dry the hair in an upwards motion. De Leon recommends using the Dyson Airwrap with the round brush attachment because it uses less heat on the hair, which minimizes the risk of damage. Pin curl the sections : "After each section is dry, roll the section up with fingers into a pin curl and secure with a duckbill clip," de Leon says. "If you don't have duckbill clips, then hit watch section of hair with a cool shot of air before releasing." Be sure to dry the in the opposite direction it should lay.

: "After each section is dry, roll the section up with fingers into a pin curl and secure with a duckbill clip," de Leon says. "If you don't have duckbill clips, then hit watch section of hair with a cool shot of air before releasing." Be sure to dry the in the opposite direction it should lay. Rake out the curls: Once each section is complete, release the pin curls and rake the hair with your fingertips to set it in place.

Once each section is complete, release the pin curls and rake the hair with your fingertips to set it in place. Finish with hairspray: Spritz a strong-hold hairspray allover to ensure your blowout holds up.

Avoid These Common Blowout Mistakes

Nailing the '90s blowout does take a bit of arm coordination and practice. Brook says one area where many go wrong is not letting the sections cool long enough for the hair to set. In lieu of pin curls, you can use velcro rollers or the round brush itself. "If you want your blowout to last longer, leave your brush or a roller in your section until it fully cools down," she says.

Using the right products is also important. Look for formulas that are "strong hold" when doing a '90s blowout and be sure the product is evenly distributed in the hair. "The other thing is not evenly applying a product like a mouse or styling cream with a medium hold," Brook shares. "This can make your look fall flat within the hour and loose its bounce. I recommend towel blotting to remove excess water from the hair and then applying product root to ends section by section. Comb through and then start your blowout."





