When crop tops and belly shirts skyrocketed to popularity in the early aughts, I was a young teen and “absolutely not” allowed to wear them. But when East Coast summers rolled around and I needed all the relief from the New Jersey heat that I could get, my best friend showed me how to twist the hem of my roomy top into a ball with a hair tie and tuck it in the back for a makeshift crop. I thought the hack was genius.

Cut to 2023, and not only are crop top outfits solidly back in outfit rotation, but there are also many ways to make any shirt a crop top — though stylist and content creator Caroline Vazzana is still a fan of the OG method. “I usually will opt for a classic white tee and tie it up in the back to make it the perfect classic crop for my colorful bottoms,” she tells InStyle over email.

But what about the tops that aren’t as flowy? Or for anyone who loathes the bulge tying up excess material can create? As the saying goes, where there is a will, there is a way. And while you could scour social media for tips, we asked four stylists how to make any shirt a crop top so you don’t have to.



How to DIY a Crop Top

Here are the basics to hack a crop top, or make one using another top in your closet.



Use Scissors Strategically

If you're cutting your own crop top, use this guide from stylist Krista Roser.



"Put the shirt on, look into a mirror, and fold it where you want the crop to start, showcasing the part of your waist you want to accent." "Then, place a couple of safety pins to create that line. Lay your shirt on a flat surface and get a measuring tape and chalk or pins. Make sure your shirt is super flat and shoulders and seams are even, then measure the length of that line, and make little marks or pins to create your path for your scissors (fabric scissors cut best and help keep you straight)." Slowly cut along your line until the extra fabric is separated. If you want to hem it, you need to cut longer so you can fold over to make a seam.”

Try the "Bra" Hack

“You put the shirt inside out, then slip the shirt over your head so the bottom is like a tube top across your chest. Put the bra over the fabric, and then slip your sleeves back on. It’ll be secure and pretty even all around.” — Christina Stein, style therapist

Use a Hair Tie

“Here’s another way to utilize hair ties. You can tie each side and tighten, then flip the tied part underneath. Usually, they stay and you do not need to secure them under a bra, but if you want it shorter, you could use your bra to hold it!” —Stein

How to Crop...a Long-Sleeve Crewneck

“First, fold the top back about two inches below the neckline — this should make a straight line. Next, put the folded neckline diagonally across your chest, then put one sleeve under your arm and the other over your shoulder. Finally, twist both sleeves and tie them together in the back, tucking the ends in. This creates the cutest open-back asymmetrical crop top and is a great way to make use of your wintertime clothes in the summer.” — Fiona Skye, stylist

How to Crop...an Oversized Sweater

“All you need is your favorite silk dress or maxi skirt, a sports bra, and an oversized sweater [for this hack]. Once your dress is on, put a sports bra on over your dress, then put an oversized sweater over the top. Tuck your sweater into your sports bra to create some shape and make an oversized sweater a crop. It’s the perfect outfit for a chilly summer evening!” — Skye

How to Crop...a T-Shirt That Doesn't Fit Right

“Cut the bottom of the shirt to create a raw hem and crop the T-shirt. Don’t worry if you distress a pattern or logo; that, to me, makes it all the more unique.” — Allie McKenna, personal stylist





