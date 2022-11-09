You Need to Clean Your Makeup Sponges — Here's How to Do It Correctly

We all have a skincare routine we likely follow religiously: cleanse, tone, moisturize, protect, and repeat. Other bells and whistles can be added as needed, such as treatment serums and prescriptions. But there's likely one step you may be overlooking: cleaning your makeup sponges.

Everything you put on your face should be clean — it's why we put our skincare on after we've cleansed our skin. Considering all the product buildup and debris our pores are exposed to throughout the day, it's important to be mindful of what comes in contact with our skin if our goal is to have a clear, acne-free complexion.

"Keeping your tools as clean as possible really minimizes the risk of bacteria causing breakouts and keeps the sponge itself cleaner from harboring bacteria," explains Manhattan-based celebrity makeup artist, Neil Scibelli. Furthermore, Beautyblender CEO and Founder, Rea Ann Silva, says that cleaning your makeup sponges will also help prevent skin irritation.

Now that we've got your attention, keep scrolling to find out how often you should be cleaning your makeup sponges and the correct way to do so.

How often should you clean your makeup sponge?

"The most sanitary option would be to cleanse your sponge after each use to avoid any bacteria from building up over time. [However,] weekly is a reasonable timeframe to cleanse your sponges to prevent spreading oil, bacteria, dust, and so on back onto your skin," says Scibelli.

How to clean makeup sponges:

Time to roll up your sleeves!