How to Build a Capsule Jewelry Collection, According to Experts

The concept of a “capsule wardrobe” has undeniable appeal. Pairing down to the essentials (and cutting down on consumption in the process) is good for your wallet, the environment, and your peace of mind. I mean, who doesn’t want a closet full of quality pieces you can wear on repeat?

It’s hard not to fall in love with the concept of simplifying your life — spiritually and sartorially. So, if you’re one of those organized few with outfit formulas down pat, a cleaned-out closet, and a capsule wardrobe locked, it’s time to apply that same philosophy to your jewelry. After all, we all have favorite pieces we wear on repeat while others languish unused, collecting dust in our jewelry box.

Thankfully, this guide is here to declutter your vanity and help you find the perfect mix of investment jewelry, signature pieces, and everyday must-haves to keep you appropriately frosted for every occasion. Ahead we’re breaking down the best tips for building a curated jewelry collection you'll actually use straight from the experts.

meet the expert Cass Dimicco is the founder of the accessories brand Aureum.

Jen Wang is the founder of Ming Yu Wang, a jewelry brand full of statement essentials.

Samantha Knight is the founder of Samantha Knight Fine Jewelry, which offers a range of bespoke and vintage pieces.



What's a Jewelry Capsule?

Much like a capsule wardrobe, a jewelry capsule is about curating a collection of wearable, versatile, and individual pieces you love. "I think of a capsule as more of your go-to pieces," says Cass Dimicco, founder of the accessories brand Aureum. But just because you're wearing the pieces often doesn't mean you have to embrace minimalism when shopping for jewelry.

"A bold statement piece can really become your 'signature' that you wear constantly," she explains. So, if you're a maximalist, your capsule can be full of wild, ornate gems. If you're a metal mixer, go ahead and collect silver and gold. It's all about building a collection of pieces that you love, focusing on the types of jewelry you'll actually wear.



Edward Berthelot/Getty Images

How to Build a Jewelry Capsule

It can be hard to know where to start when you don't already have an extensive jewelry collection, but discovering your style can be part of the fun. "I love to try things out and build on my aesthetic, so don't be afraid to give things a chance, especially if something's piqued your interest. Just go for it," says Jen Wang, who's the founder of jewelry brand Ming Yu Wang. For her, building a capsule is more about self-discovery than it is about following a formula. "In the end, pieces with longevity need to be important to you."

That being said, every jewelry capsule should nail the basics. "For me, the essentials for a jewelry capsule are a statement pair of earrings, a cuff, and a ring," says Dimicco. "Pieces that can be worn together or by themselves, depending on how bold I am feeling."

Whether you find yourself drawn to pearls or more into hardware, there are a few basic categories to consider.

Earrings

"Earrings are the exclamation mark to your whole vibe," explains Wang. As such, they're a great place to start when you're building out your collection. First, go for pieces that "can easily be styled with everything and can be worn from day to night," says Cass. That could mean a statement earring in a versatile metal like gold or a pair of silver hoops that suit your personal style.

There are plenty of minimal options, too. "Stud earrings are suitable for every day," says Samantha Knight, founder of Samantha Knight Fine Jewelry. Studs are easy to style, simple, and come in a variety of options. But, if you're more of a hoop lover, she says that "a gold pair of medium-size hoops are the way to go" because they look just as good with a T-shirt during the day as they do with a dress at night.



Necklaces

When it comes to necklaces, versatility should be top of mind. "A statement necklace piece is like nothing else," says Wang. "It can be the finishing touch for a gala-type event or the cool factor that amplifies a vintage tee." The key to wearing it often is finding a bold necklace that you love enough to match with a paired-down or dressy look. Whether that's choosing a necklace in a color you wear often or the metal you gravitate towards most, versatile definitely doesn't have to mean boring.

Knight also recommends investing in necklaces you can easily wear together. "Look to have a couple of different lengths and link styles of gold chains," she explains. "And if you want an even more versatile look, mix metals and materials, like two tones of gold, diamonds, or other stones."

And when in doubt, go for a classic like a petite diamond line tennis necklace. "It adds that touch of sparkle and looks good solo," says Knight. "And it adds something extra when worn in a gold chain layered look."

Rings

Rings are a chance to bring some emotion and meaning into your jewelry collection, according to Wang. "I absolutely love how you can make certain pieces into your own story, your own vibe," she says. "To me, earrings and rings are essentials because they can completely change you, and they work on everyone."



Beyond making sure your ring is the right size, there are no rules for buying rings for a capsule collection. Just make sure you can imagine yourself wearing it regularly — or even every day. "I play Mahjong with my friends every week, and the game is all your hands and how you hold your tiles," says Jenn, adding that it's her favorite time to wear her signature pearl ring.

Bracelets

While a dainty permanent chain might be one person's go-to, a bold gold cuff might be the right investment for someone else. "I love a simple gold statement earring and a large gold cuff," says Dimicco of her capsule favorites. "Both pieces are bold enough to wear on their own and are a perfect touch to any outfit."

If you are more of an "arm party" lover, Knight has a few tips. "If you’re starting a bracelet stack, I would begin with a curb link," she explains. "I would then get a bangle and add a small diamond or white gold piece for a third." It's all about starting with a solid base you love and then building a collection over time.



Watches

If bracelets don't speak to you, think outside the box with a vintage watch or cool timepiece. "Don’t play it safe," says Dimicco. "Jewelry is really something you can take more risks with and go for whichever piece speaks to you initially." So, if a gold stack of bangles isn't in the cards for you, a watch can be a functional, but still fashionable alternative.

Jeremy Moeller/Getty Images

Tips for Wearing a Jewelry Capsule

Mix and Match

The key to any jewelry capsule is knowing how to style your pieces separately and together. "Start with thinking about whether you are more casual, like a T-shirt and jeans, or prefer to dress up more," says Wang about learning to style a look. "That should guide your accessories." You can always combine or add on more accessories when you're more comfortable with your collection, but understanding who you are and what you like to wear is the foundation of any good capsule.

Knight adds that "stacking and mixing metals" can be a great way to get the most out of your capsule. Combining a few pieces you don't normally wear together can make things feel fresh for a special event, season, or outfit.

Learn to Stack

While you can really stack any type of jewelry, bracelets, and necklaces are usually the easiest pieces to double down on.

"A bracelet stack is an easy way to add something unique," says Knight. Mixing metals, textures, colors, or designs can take a classic staple like a gold chain to the next level. And stacking doesn't have to be a special occasion — Knight loves a stack for everyday wear. "As long as your stack is made of natural [metals]," the jewelry founder explains, "you don’t have to take them on and off."

Necklaces, on the other hand, work best with multiple lengths, so a bit more strategy is involved when you're building out your capsule. "I would start with a small link 16” gold chain," says Knight. "Then, an 18” thicker gauge chain, with or without a small diamond, and to finish it off (for now), a chain that is 20-26."

The most important element? Make sure you're stacking necklaces of different lengths so that each is in full view and adds something to your look. Plus, variety can help cut down on tangles.

Edward Berthelot/Getty Images

When to Splurge and When to Save

It goes without saying that everyone has a different budget when it comes to buying jewelry. But, no matter how much you're spending, there's an art to knowing when to go for a cheaper option and when to save up for an investment piece.

"Save on trendier pieces and splurge on the classics that you know you’ll wear day to day," advises Dimicco. Wang, on the other hand, says that you should listen to your feelings about what's worth your time and money. "I think people are over mediocre quality and generic-looking items," she explains. "They want to invest in a piece that they trust and love. It's also an emotional investment." Knight, for her part, suggests investing in heavier, solid gold pieces, like a "medium weight vintage gold chain or a chunky index finger gold ring."

However, the experts all agree that dainty, lightweight jewelry is an ideal place to save. "Stud earrings and dainty rings, where it's more about the material and less about the design, are where there's more range in buying options," says Wang, and therefore, the ideal place to score a deal. Lightweight 14k gold and dainty chains can also be a good place to save, says Knight. You'll be able more likely to find an affordable option with those materials that doesn't sacrifice quality.

The Bottom Line

A capsule collection is supposed to make your life easier, not harder, so don't feel like you need to fill your jewelry box all at once. Finding your personal style is a long, individual process, and your capsule will inevitably look different from everyone else's. However, quality, versatility, personal style, and what's already in your collection are always good points to keep in mind. And when all else fails, go back to basics with a chains, hoops, and stackables. They're classics for a reason.

