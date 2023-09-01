Selena Gomez Finally Shared How She Broke Her Hand

Earlier this week, Selena Gomez had her fans scratching their heads when they saw her with a cast on her hand. In the wake of releasing her new song, "Single Soon," Gomez posted (and deleted) a photo on her Instagram that referenced her Hulu show, Only Murders in the Building, and offered a peek at her broken hand, according to AV Club. And while she originally kept the reason for her injury under wraps, she finally opened up about it during a morning show interview. No, she wasn't saving anyone's life and no, she wasn't doing off-duty stunt work either. As she explained, it was simply due to a wardrobe malfunction.

"I wish I had, like, a really cool story that I saved someone's life or something," Gomez said during a radio interview on the Ellen K Morning Show. "I was in a long dress — it was a summer dress — and I was walking from my car to my house and tripped."

"I guess there is a silver lining, but this is not fun," she joked about having a cast and, subsequently, a brand-new accessory to show off. "This is not fun."



Gotham/GC Images

On Sunday, she shared that she needed surgery because of the injury.

"Broke my hand and had surgery," she commented on a fanpage's post celebrating her new track's positioning on the Billboard Hot 100 chart. "I don't care about selling anything. I'm just happy to make music with my friends."

