Celebrity Selena Gomez Selena Gomez Finally Shared How She Broke Her Hand It just goes to show that when it comes to being clumsy, stars are just like us. By Christopher Luu Christopher Luu Christopher is a Southern California-based editor and has been with InStyle since 2018. He covers all things entertainment, celebrity, and culture. InStyle's editorial guidelines Published on September 1, 2023 @ 11:46AM Photo: Christopher Polk/NBC/NBC via Getty Images Earlier this week, Selena Gomez had her fans scratching their heads when they saw her with a cast on her hand. In the wake of releasing her new song, "Single Soon," Gomez posted (and deleted) a photo on her Instagram that referenced her Hulu show, Only Murders in the Building, and offered a peek at her broken hand, according to AV Club. And while she originally kept the reason for her injury under wraps, she finally opened up about it during a morning show interview. No, she wasn't saving anyone's life and no, she wasn't doing off-duty stunt work either. As she explained, it was simply due to a wardrobe malfunction. "I wish I had, like, a really cool story that I saved someone's life or something," Gomez said during a radio interview on the Ellen K Morning Show. "I was in a long dress — it was a summer dress — and I was walking from my car to my house and tripped." Selena Gomez’s Romantic Dress Proved Cottagecore Is Still Major for Fall 2023 "I guess there is a silver lining, but this is not fun," she joked about having a cast and, subsequently, a brand-new accessory to show off. "This is not fun." Gotham/GC Images On Sunday, she shared that she needed surgery because of the injury. "Broke my hand and had surgery," she commented on a fanpage's post celebrating her new track's positioning on the Billboard Hot 100 chart. "I don't care about selling anything. I'm just happy to make music with my friends."