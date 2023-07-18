How Much Does Barbie's Dream Closet Cost?

Part of the allure of this summer's Barbie mania is the fantasy of it all. Not only did Margot Robbie serve high-fashion Mattel realness — Barbie cosplay, but make it fashion — on Barbie premiere pink carpets, but mountains of Barbiecore merch are painting the town molten pink and Malibu blue. Even so, fantasy wouldn't be fun without some good old-fashion reality to butt up against and the blurred lines between Barbie's bubblegum-pink fantasy world and real life. So, it got us thinking — what would it really cost to shop Barbie's dream closet?

Armed only with the official Barbie movie trailer and expert insights from Noelle Sciacca, Senior Lead of Women's Fashion at the RealReal, we were able to estimate how much Barbie would have to budget IRL if she were paying for her clothes, shoes, and jewelry herself. For each of the eight 'fits spotted in the Barbie trailer, Sciacca sourced similar designer pieces, many of them pre-owned, to gauge the total price per look. The final tally? Well, it's a doozy. Let's just say, you'd need to be a majorly successful business Barbie to afford these 'fits. Read on to see the price tags on eight of the looks Robbie as Barbie wore in the Barbie movie trailer.



The O.G. Barbie

Warner Bros.

The doll that started it all. Our first glimpse of Robbie as the world's most famous doll featured the original Barbie's now-iconic black-and-white swimsuit. To determine the cost of this 'fit, rather than sticking to swim, Sciacc based her estimation on the slightly tweaked version Robbie's genius stylist Andrew Mukamal cooked up for her on the Barbie press tour.



"Andrew, [Robbie's] stylist for her press tour put her in an Hervé Léger piece to mimic this look so I felt this was a perfect find," Sciacc says of the sold-out $130 Hervé Léger minidress she used to appraise this look. (A similar Marni knit minidress is still available for $292.) Sciacc found a near-match for Robbie-as-Barbie's exaggerated cat-eye sunnies for $400, and a similar pair of Amina Muaddi high-heeled sandals priced at $718. Toss in a pair of 14-carat gold hoop earrings ($525) and you've got yourself vintage Barbie vibes.

Total Estimated Cost: ~$1,800



Cruisin' Convertible Barbie

Warner Bros.

Bye-bye, Barbieland! For this getaway look, Sciacca sourced an Acler dress that "perfectly mimics the cute Peter Pan collar and puff sleeve," for $220, a CA4LA beret ($116), a pair of pearl drop earrings ($745) in Barbie's light-pink colorway. For Barbie's unseen shoes, a pair of Miu Miu Mary Jane Slingbacks ($1,150) fit with the 'fit and the task at hand because nobody, not even Barbie, is driving a vintage car in stilettos.

Total Estimated Cost: $2,231



Western Barbie

Warner Bros.

For Barbie's cowgirl ensemble, Sciacca settled on a Christian Dior vintage vest ($103), a Burberry scarf ($100), a traditional Stetson cowboy hat ($125), and a pair of hot pink Alexandre Vauthier boots ($468), but when it came to Barbie's bottoms, she was torn. "I found a cool Alexander McQueen pair ($594) that has that silhouette, but then I found a hot pink Safiyaa pair ($267) which really felt like the ones she's wearing in the still," she shares. Splitting the pants down the middle, this is one of Barbie's most affordable 'fits.

Total Estimated Cost: $1,227



Barbie Dreamhouse Barbie

Warner Bros.

Barbie's pink and white gingham dress is, according to Sciacca, one of the pieces with a more affordable price point. A similar dress from Reformation, pink bow included, costs $125. She paired the dress with a Viktoria Hayman ($102) necklace with a similar statement-piece vibe.

Warner Bros.

To match Barbie's pink pumps, Sciacca went with a pair of Balenciaga heels ($806). Naturally, a pink hair bow ($148), courtesy of Jennifer Behr was also required.

Total Estimated Cost: $1,181.

Dance Party Barbie

Warner Bros.

Surprisingly, one of Barbie's flashiest looks is potentially the most affordable. According to Sciacca, the sequin patterns on Barbie's strapless silver mini hint at a less expensive price tag than you might expect. "It's definitely more of an '80s and '90s approach to applying sequins," she says, adding that she dug deep into the RealReal's fashion archives to find a similar dress. Eventually, she "found a Badgley Mischka dress that was very spot-on and so Barbie for only $39 on sale." Sciacca also sourced a pair of silver Louis Vuitton heels ($395). So far, so affordable, but once jewelry gets involved, the cost skyrockets.

For Barbie's bangles, Sciacca found two bracelets: a statement cuff in mixed metal ($11,995) and an abstract diamond bracelet ($8,495). "Look," Sciacca says of the outfit's final total. "I think Barbie's tapping out her budget a little bit. You could buy a car with this."

Total Estimated Cost: $20,924



Malibu Blue Barbie

Warner Bros.

Sciacca had to do a bit of guesswork for the bottom half of this dreamy blue look, but settled on a blue Balmain top ($665) and skirt ($436) set "in that very similar blue and white marls print." A pair of white Jacquemus pumps ($264) make "the perfect Barbie shoes." Sciacca found comparable blue statement bracelets from Bottega Veneta ($212) and Louis Vuitton ($650), and a blue patterned silk scarf ($300) finishes off the look.

Total Estimated Cost: $2,096



Undercover Sleepover Barbie

Warner Bros.

Is she hosting a slumber party or posing as a member of the world's chicest custodial staff to infiltrate a high-security building? We really can't be sure, but regardless of the occasion, this look is luxe. To start the look, Sciacca found near replicas in the form of Jacquemus pants ($455), a Balenciaga button-down shirt ($189), hot pink Celine sunglasses ($375), an Emilio Pucci scarf ($116), and floral diamond earrings ($4,095). When it came to footwear, Sciacca found a pair of Roger Vivier shoes ($636) that fit the aesthetic and the possibly secret mission.

While Sciacca acknowledges this look's final total is a wild amount of money to spend on a slumber party outfit, she also points out that "Barbie has a color, she has an aesthetic, she can mix and match these pieces with other things. They're going to work hard for her in her wardrobe."

Total Estimated Cost: $5,866

