Sofia Richie Grainge Shares Her Go-To Outfit Formula and Ultimate Fashion Icon

The way we get dressed every morning is as personal as it gets. There are outfit repeaters, vintage treasure hunters, and even emotional dressers. But while everyone loves a good fashion trend, here at InStyle, we're interested in the deeper stuff, too: the way jewelry makes us feel, the way a beloved coat can spark joy on a cold day, the way a pair of shoes can pull a whole look together. How I Get Dressed unpacks fashion routines, rituals, and go-tos — straight from the fashion tastemakers we love.

Unless you’ve gone fully offline for the past few months (in which case, please share how!), you’ll know that Sofia Richie Grainge is having a moment. Between her unique bridal fashion choices and her covetable street style, she’s become something of a quiet luxury icon — although she prefers the term “timeless” — and it's not hard to see why.

In fact, TikTok loves her clothes so much it’s impossible to scroll the app without her elegant mix of preppy staples and expert minimalism hitting your "For You" page (#sofiarichiestyle videos now number in the hundreds of millions). What started as a fashion fixation with her classic-chic wedding has now turned into a full-on phenomenon, with searches for everything from slicked-back bun tutorials to cream flower tops skyrocketing this summer.

Photo by Glen Luchford, Courtesy of David Yurman

And now, the fashion It girl is applying her signature taste to jewelry as the new face of David Yurman. Celebrating the iconic sculpted cable bracelet, the campaign debuts today with a photo series shot by photographer Glen Luchford that embodies Richie's sophisticated, singular approach to personal style.

“My mother wore David Yurman, and I thought she looked so beautiful and classy in their pieces,” Richie Grainge tells InStyle about the collaboration. “I was extremely honored when the brand approached me to be the face of their new cable design, Sculpted Cable," she adds, explaining that the "brand’s aesthetic aligns with everything I’m hoping to achieve in my personal style: timeless elegance.”

Of course, we couldn't resist asking Richie about her fashion habits, too. Ahead, she talks about all things style, from bracelet stacking to her go-to outfit formula. Here's Sofia Richie Grainge's How I Get Dressed.

Where She Starts Planning Her Outfits

“How I’m feeling that day or sometimes a favorite jewelry or fashion piece I’ve recently purchased. Sculpted Cable has become a staple piece of my wardrobe. Whether I’m wearing a T-shirt and jeans or getting dressed up for a night out with Elliott, I’ll wear a few rings or bracelets from the collection. Something about the high-quality feel and look of the bracelet gives me confidence and makes me feel powerful.”

@sofiarichiegrainge / Instagram

The Outfit She'll Never Forget

“Probably the Rodarte dress I got engaged in!”

The Last Thing She Adds to Her Outfit Before Heading Out the Door

"Perfume and a pair of sunglasses.”



@sofiarichiegrainge / Instagram

Her Easy Outfit Formula

“Jeans, a T-shirt, and a pair of Chanel slingbacks is my go-to outfit.”

The Trend She's Loving Right Now

“Stacking and layering jewelry — I absolutely love it! It’s so fun to mix and match pieces and create an artistic moment out of various metals, gems, and styles. I’m often wearing six or seven bracelets and a few necklaces at a time.”

Her Style in Three Words

“Timeless, elegant, graceful.”

@sofiarichiegrainge / Instagram

Her Ultimate Fashion Icon

“Jackie Kennedy.”



How Her Style Has Changed Over Time

“My style has evolved over the years, but day-to-day, I’m pretty consistent. I love simple and timeless looks and tend to pull style inspiration from art and music. I gravitate towards pieces that feel effortlessly chic and classic."