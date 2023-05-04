I Can Do My Makeup in 5 Seconds With This Crease-Resistant Eyeshadow Stick From a Brand Julianne Moore Uses

The color even held up during a 10-hour day.

By
Tamim Alnuweiri
Tamim Alnuweiri
Tamim Alnuweiri

Tamim is beauty commerce writer at InStyle, with nearly a decade of experience writing about beauty, fashion, wellness, and music.

Published on May 4, 2023

Eyeshadow can be intimidating, it seems like so much can go wrong when you’re playing with pigments on that area of your face. After all, there is a very fine line between a sultry smokey eye and Yzma-like makeup — and it’s very easy to cross. Of all the different eye makeup formulas, there is one type that seems absolutely foolproof for even the most inexperienced users: The eyeshadow stick, and Hourglass Cosmetics has just created a very exceptional one.

The Voyeur Eyeshadow Stick is a new crease-resistant formula from the Julianne Moore-used and beauty editor-loved brand. (Moore is an ambassador of the brand.) It’s a creamy formula that represents all of the things Hourglass makeup does best. The color is vibrant yet subtle and easy to build, it’s easy to use, blends seamlessly, and lasts all day. According to the brand, Voyeur Eyeshadow Sticks can also  last up to eight hours. 

Hourglass’ new eyeshadow sticks come in seven metallic, earth-toned colors. Your options are olive green, warm copper, pale champagne, cool rose gold, warm taupe, metallic plum, and metallic bronze.

I spent a few weeks using this new Hourglass eyeshadow and despite having pretty high hopes, I was impressed. To really understand the formula, I skipped eyeshadow primer and applied it to my bare eyes, a process which took five seconds max. My lids are slightly hooded and oily so creasing tends to happen very quickly. I usually keep my lids half closed while eye makeup dries to try and delay this as much as possible. That last step was unnecessary when using the Voyeur Eyeshadow Stick. You have about 10-15 seconds to blend and move this shadow around before it sets and stays in place for the rest of the day. It feels like cool jelly on the skin and although you can start out semi-sheer, you can build it up to be as striking and deep as a gemstone. 

The longest I wore the product was for 10 hours, during which it held up impeccably. It did start to fade around the outer corners of my eyes one day when my seasonal allergies made my eyes watery and sensitive. I never wore primer with it once even after that first experimentation, simply because of how smoothly it glides on and how long it lasts. 

Head to Hourglass to shop its new long-lasting and foolproof Voyeur Eyeshadow Sticks before they inevitably sell out. 

