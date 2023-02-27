I Replaced Weekly Salon Visits With This $80 Hot Air Brush That Gives Me Shiny, Long-Lasting Blowouts

I have to admit I’ve never been a fan of blowouts at the salon. For some reason, stylists rarely leave my hair the way I want it (perhaps I just haven’t found the stylist for me), and I don’t love how my thick hair ends up looking or feeling frizzy after I blow dry it at home. Luckily, I’ve found the next best thing to getting a blowout at the salon every week — and because gatekeeping is so last year, you’ll want to hear me out on the Hot Tools One-Step Volumizer and Hair Dryer.

The Hot Tools volumizer brush is underrated if you ask me, but that’s only because many are unaware of this literally (and figuratively) hot tool. Since I was blessed with thick hair and lots of it, I often dread having to dry it. But this hair dryer has been a game changer because I now make time for it once a week, which results in soft, shiny tresses for the next three to four days. As someone with weak arm muscles, I’m delighted by how lightweight the Hot Tools brush is, and how it’s designed with an easy-to-use grip so you don’t end up with sore muscles.

Ulta

Shop now: $80; ulta.com

The brush is designed with a 24K gold barrel surface, which helps distribute heat evenly, per the brand, while the boar bristles are infused with charcoal to help blowout longevity. It had three speed heat and settings that work quickly and efficiently; I can’t rave enough about how fast it works. To use the brush, I take small sections of hair when my hair is about 80 percent dry and basically brush it as I would with a regular round brush. I go over each section about two to three times and by the time I’m done, I feel like a new person — one with very nice and smooth hair, I may add.

With more than 500 five-star ratings at Ulta, shoppers love the hair tool just as much as I do. Customers have claimed that the hot air brush dries their hair “super fast” and provides “lots of volume and body that lasts for days.” Another shopper with “very porous hair that takes a long time to dry” said their strands “dried in no time using this.” One another added that it’s “easy to use” for frizzy hair, and that they were “incredibly impressed by the results.” All I can say is I totally agree.

At $80, this Air Brush is not a splurge nor a steal, but it’s right in-between and is accessible to many budgets. I was kindly given mine as a sample, but I would definitely purchase it again. Take my word(s) on it and try out the Hot Tools One-Step Volumizer and Hair Dryer at Ulta.

