How to Get the Flipped Bun Hairstyle Megan Fox Loves

The new “it” hairstyle is beyond easy to do.

Audrey Noble
Published on March 17, 2023 @ 02:12PM
Every once and a while, a certain hairstyle will have a stronghold (pun very much intended) on the internet. Today, the current “it” hairstyle of the moment is actually pretty simple: the flipped bun. Celebrities such as Megan Fox and Kim Kardashian have been wearing the flipped bun— and killing it, might we add — everywhere, from the red carpet to the streets. It’s a unique look that combines an abstract shape and a cool-girl vibe that we cannot get enough of. 

But what is it exactly? How does it differ from other types of buns? And — most importantly — is this a hairstyle you can style on your own? That’s where we come in. Below, the experts break down what exactly the flipped bun is and give you a step-by-step guide on achieving it. 

What Is the Flipped Bun?


The flipped bun is essentially just a halfway-finished bun. “It’s more of a nub than a bun,” says celebrity hairstylist and Dyson global styling ambassador Matt Collins. “Instead of making a ponytail [and] then wrapping the ends around the base to create a bun, [hair is] pulled through the elastic fully the first few wraps, and on the last wrap, you only pull through a bit of the root area and leave the ends to be free.” 

It’s less work than a completed bun, and one of the best parts about it is that it works on everyone, regardless of hair type. “This hairstyle is perfect because it really works on [any] hair type,” says Andrew Fitzsimons, celebrity hairstylist and founder of Andrew Fitzsimons Haircare. “You may need more or less product to achieve the desired look depending on your hair length, but it is definitely attainable.”

“Every texture or density of hair works with this look. However, length will make it easier to achieve your desired result,” adds Collins. “If your hair is a short bob, you could try to not do all the hair up but do the flipped bun with a half-up effect.” 

How to Style Hair for a Flipped Bun


First, Collins suggests either diffusing your natural hair to smooth it out — using something like the Dyson Supersonic with a diffuser attachment — or straightening hair completely for a sleek look. With a hair elastic (you can do a classic black hair tie or something bright and fun like this Goody Tru x Reyna Noriega Collab Ouchless Forever Elastics), you’ll want to pull your hair up the same way you would do a ponytail. Next, Fitzsimons says that hair will be pulled through the last loop one-third of the way in, with two-thirds of your hair hanging from below where the bun is formed. “When styling a regular bun, you usually go right into tying your hair into the form of the bun instead of splitting it into two different sections,” he explains.

Collins says your flipped bun can be pulled tightly or loosely, depending on your desired look. Once you have the spot where you want to start to put up your hair, he says to wrap the last loop so that there is either a large or small nub of a bun shape. Then let the ends of your hair fall down. 

Finish off the look with a flexible but strong-hold hairspray like the classic L’oreal Elnett Satin Extra Strong Hold Unscented Hairspray or the SheaMoisture Coconut & Hibiscus Hold & Shine Moisture Mist. For added shine, Fitzsimons suggests his own Prism Shine Invisible Shine Hair Spray for a glossy, sleek look. If you want to add to your flipped bun to elevate it somehow, Collins says to leave a few accent pieces out from around where you normally part your hair to frame your face. 

