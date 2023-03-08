Shoppers Say These $31 Amazon Trousers Are “Incredibly Comfortable and Chic"

The wide-leg pants are 27 percent off.

By
Kaelin Dodge
Kaelin Dodge
Kaelin Dodge
Kaelin is a commerce writer for InStyle, covering fashion, beauty, and celebrities. She got her start at Fodor’s Travels, where she worked as a staff writer. As fashion and beauty writer, Kaelin taps into her extensive retail experience, finding the season’s best products for InStyle readers.
Published on March 8, 2023

The âComfyâ and âClassyâ Pants Shoppers Call âThe Best Clothing Itemâ on Amazon Are on Sale for Just $31
Getty Images.

I’m on the Gen Z-millennial cusp, meaning I watched Glee but was too young to know most of the musical references, got to shop at Limited Too and Justice, and have parted my hair at both the side and middle. And while my millennial side isn’t vehemently anti-skinny jeans, the Gen Z in me prefers something with a little more room at the leg. 

Since Gen Z declared that jeggings are dead, wide-leg pants have been the ‘It’ style. They’ve been a supermodel and celebrity go-to and, for me, a personal favorite. Which is why I’m looking to add this pair that shoppers call “the best clothing item” Amazon sells while it’s on sale for just $31.

Hooever Womens Casual High Waisted Wide Leg Pants Button Up Straight Leg Trousers

Amazon

Shop now: $31 (Originally $42); amazon.com

Hooever’s wide-leg trousers are a customer favorite, with more than 800 five-star ratings. These pants are available in seven classic colors, including black, white, navy blue, and dark green, and features a high waistline (with elastic in the back) and a loose, comfortable leg. In addition to looking flowy, the style feels like it, too, thanks to its rayon and polyester blend that’s meant to be lightweight and breathable. Needless to say, shoppers are obsessed.

“These pants are so worth it,” wrote one shopper who loves that they are “comfy yet dressy.” Another, who called these “incredibly comfortable and chic,” wrote, “These pants exceeded my expectations…the elastic portion in the back made the pants hit just right without making my butt look shapeless.” And per one other customer who called these their “best purchase,” “these pants are everything,” crediting their love to the flattering waist and high quality, adding, “they look way more expensive than they are.”

Others were pleased with the pants’ “comfy” and “classy” versatility and their ability to be dressed up or kept casual. According to one person, “I wore them to work and out with friends, styled with different shoes and tops.”

If your spring wardrobe is in need of a pair of ultra-comfy and affordable pants that don’t forfeit style, grab this pair from Amazon while they’re on sale for just $31.

