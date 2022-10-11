Jessica Alba’s Extremely Popular Lengthening Mascara Is One of Our Favorite Beauty Deals at Amazon Right Now

When it comes to mascara, the beauty market is oversaturated with picks, from options that’ll give you extension-like results to ones that offer more of a your-lashes-but-better look. While there are many styles out there, lash-lengthening mascara is in a league of its own, and one tube that shoppers turn to time and time again is Honest Beauty’s Extreme Length Mascara + Lash Primer, which is on sale during Amazon Prime’s Early Access Sale.

The InStyle-approved mascara is loved for its two-in-one ability to have lashes luxuriously primed and lengthened in just a few swipes. On one side of the tube is the primer, which you coat on and let dry to prime and prep your lashes. Next, you flip the tube over and apply the mascara for sky-high lashes that the Honest Beauty queen herself, Jessica Alba, would approve of. A big plus: The mascara is EWG-verified thanks to its clean formula, which means it's free of known harmful chemicals like silicones, parabens, paraffin, synthetic fragrances, and mineral oil. It’s also cruelty-free and hydrating thanks to jojoba esters, a derivative of naturally-occuring and highly moisturizing jojoba oil.

More than 10,000 people have left the mascara a five-star rating on Amazon, with many saying it's easy to remove and use, and a good value (making it an even better value on sale!). One reviewer said it’s great for her sensitive eyes, while another noted that it “goes on smoothly and doesn't clump” and that it’s “water-resistant, but does come off easy enough with soap and water.”

Our InStyle tester also noted that it made their lashes “look much darker, creating a thicker look,” and that “it still didn’t look too dramatic compared to my natural lashes.” Even a self-professed “green beauty aficionado” raved that Honest Beauty’s tube is “THE green beauty mascara to beat.” In its commitment to green and clean beauty, the brand even tells you how to recycle its mascara containers — you just take the tube apart, rinse it out, and recycle to help do your part.

If you’re not already a fan of Honest Beauty’s wildly popular clean skincare and beauty products (and you should be, if Alba’s fresh face has anything to say about it), Honest Beauty’s Extreme Length Mascara + Lash Primer might be the product to try.

