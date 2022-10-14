Living with roommates in my 20s forced me to accept living with a little bit of clutter and mess from time to time. Now in my 30s and living alone, I'm fully embracing my inner Monica Geller — a clean and organized apartment brings me joy. But what takes things to the next level is burning a fancy candle that perfectly complements my living room aesthetic.

The current candle in question is coincidentally from Geller (aka actress Courteney Cox) herself. Homecourt's Cece Candle is the Friends star's signature scent, and includes notes of cedarwood smoke, sweet cardamom, cinnamon, carrot seeds and leaves, and white leather. The result is a warm, slightly spicy scent that's relaxing and inviting – it's the perfect candle for fall without being too literal.

Courtesy of Homecourt

To Shop: $60; homecourt.co



Homecourt is Cox's line of home-care and cleaning products that work just as well as they smell and look. The actress first thought of the concept for the brand during the COVID-19 lockdown in 2020. "At first, the smell of Clorox was like, 'Oh, yeah, this feels clean and it's killing all the germs,'" Cox previously told InStyle. "And then, you're like, 'I don't want to smell Clorox anymore!'"

Aside from creating alternative scents to the typical pungent cleaning products, and let's be honest, many candles, the packaging is also incredibly stylish. The Cece Candle comes in a durable, stone colored clay vessel that's designed to be repurposed as a cup or storage container once you've burned through the wick. Not to mention, the design is neutral enough that it compliments a wide range of home decor styles. During a recent press event over Zoom, Cox shared that the interior is intentionally painted black so that you don't see the visible soot on the vessel.

Cox's iconic Friends character would approve of Homecourt's attention to details, and so do I. Cleaning the soot off a candle vessel always ends up creating a bigger mess, so I appreciate that this candle will look fresh from the first time I light it to the last.

Speaking of lighting candles, Homecourt recommends not burning the candle for more than three hours at a time. However, I once (or twice) accidentally left Cece burning through the night and I didn't have to call the fire department. While I chalk this up to the fact that it's a ceramic vessel and not glass, I don't recommend doing the same – just make use of this information as you will.

I don't have a rent-controlled apartment in the village, so pricey candles aren't always an option (hey, I have cut corners somewhere). However, the elevated scent and aesthetically-pleasing vessel will keep me restocking Homecourt's $60 Cece Candle every time I burn through it.



The Splurge is our recurring column dedicated to expensive beauty products that are worth it. This week, why we're rebuying Homecourt's Cece Candle despite the $60 price tag.