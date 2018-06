"Scent is very important because it's connected to your emotions. There are many memories that I have that are related to different fragrances, which is why I enjoy have scented candles throughout different rooms of my home. I am a big fan of Nest brand candles. I really enjoy jasmine, Indian, bamboo and natural oil scented candles, as well the special Blue Garden Autism candle ($32, nestfragrances.com ) that the Nest brand put out in support of Autism Speaks.