Jonathan Adler Now Stocks Beautiful Photographs by Slim Aarons -- See a Preview Here

Slim Aarons courtesy of Jonathan Adler
Kelsey Glein
Aug 23, 2013 @ 3:45 pm

Slim Aarons made a career for himself in the 50s, 60s, 70s and 80s by photographing, in his own words, "attractive people doing attractive things in attractive places." Now, Jonathan Adler has teamed up with the Slim Aarons archive to bring you over 30 of his most iconic prints mounted on aluminum and faced with museum-quality plexiglass, available on jonathanadler.com. Aarons' fascinating work has long been an inspiration for Adler's own designs. "Slim Aarons is my spirit animal," Adler told InStyle.com. "I think we should all strive to live lives as fun and glamorous as those he documented." He counts many of Aarons' photographs as favorites, and has difficulty choosing just one. Our pick? Beauty and the Beast (above, left), which features Lady Daphne Cameron on a tiger skin rug at socialite Laddie Sanford's home in Palm Beach, Florida. Click through to see and shop some of Adler's hand-selected prints.

1 of 8 Slim Aarons courtesy of Jonathan Adler

Beauty and the Beast

1959, $2,995; jonathanadler.com.

2 of 8 Slim Aarons courtesy of Jonathan Adler

All Mine

1968, $995; jonathanadler.com.
3 of 8 Slim Aarons courtesy of Jonathan Adler

Beach at St. Tropez

1977, $2,295; jonathanadler.com.
4 of 8 Slim Aarons courtesy of Jonathan Adler

Boating in Antigua

1961, $1,550; jonathanadler.com.
5 of 8 Slim Aarons courtesy of Jonathan Adler

Transport Buffs

Unknown, $1,550; jonathanadler.com.
6 of 8 Slim Aarons courtesy of Jonathan Adler

Capote at Home

1958, $1,550; jonathanadler.com.
7 of 8 Slim Aarons courtesy of Jonathan Adler

Speedboat Landing

1973, $1,350; jonathanadler.com
8 of 8 Slim Aarons courtesy of Jonathan Adler

Poolside in Sotogrande

1975, $1,350; jonathanadler.com.

