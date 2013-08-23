Jonathan Adler Now Stocks Beautiful Photographs by Slim Aarons -- See a Preview Here

Slim Aarons made a career for himself in the 50s, 60s, 70s and 80s by photographing, in his own words, "attractive people doing attractive things in attractive places." Now, Jonathan Adler has teamed up with the Slim Aarons archive to bring you over 30 of his most iconic prints mounted on aluminum and faced with museum-quality plexiglass, available on jonathanadler.com. Aarons' fascinating work has long been an inspiration for Adler's own designs. "Slim Aarons is my spirit animal," Adler told InStyle.com. "I think we should all strive to live lives as fun and glamorous as those he documented." He counts many of Aarons' photographs as favorites, and has difficulty choosing just one. Our pick? Beauty and the Beast (above, left), which features Lady Daphne Cameron on a tiger skin rug at socialite Laddie Sanford's home in Palm Beach, Florida. Click through to see and shop some of Adler's hand-selected prints.

