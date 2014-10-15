18 Chic Skull-Themed Home Items for a Haunted Halloween

Skulls may be a standard for Halloween decoration but this year they're officially trending. In a craze that has become increasingly mainstream, many of this season’s skulls have taken their inspiration from Day of the Dead, a Mexican holiday dedicated to honoring those who have passed. In this three-day celebration, skulls are featured prominently; observers paint them onto faces and place small, brightly decorated skulls made out of sugar on the altars of loved ones. Even the upcoming animated film Book of Life, for which Zoe Saldana and Channing Tatum lend their voices, pays homage to the holiday throughout its world.

From the cute to the downright spooky, we’ve compiled some of our favorite skull-themed items to incorporate throughout the house this Halloween. Despite its macabre, skulls like Ankasa's lace pillow, D.L & Co.'s cheery stationery, or an autumnal tabletop interspersed with metallic skull candles add just the right bit of edge.

1 of 18 courtesy

Skull Sculptures

Crystal, mercury, and brass skulls ($17 to $19; westelm.com) and Skull Vase, ($42; westelm.com).
2 of 18 Melissa Gutierrez for instyle.com

Stacked Skull Taper Candle Holder

$35; potterybarn.com
3 of 18 Courtesy

Magical Thinking Skull Bank

$24; urbanoutfitters.com
4 of 18 courtesy

Bright Delft Skull Stationery

$4 (for one); dlcompany.com
5 of 18 courtesy

Skull Candle

$20; zarahome.com
6 of 18 courtesy

Big T Ranch Skull Soap

$5 (for eight); etsy.com
7 of 18 courtesy

D.L. & Co. Black Delft Skull Tumbler

$35; dlcompany.com
8 of 18 courtesy

Halloween Skull Coasters

$15 (for four); william-sonoma.com
9 of 18 courtesy

Ankasa Corded Skull Pillow

$375; ankasa.com
10 of 18 courtesy

Halloween Glitter Skull Towels

$25 (for two); william-sonoma.com
11 of 18 courtesy

Novelty Ice Mold

$15 (for two); william-sonoma.com
12 of 18 courtesy

D.L. & Co. Large Pink Skull Candle

$75; dlcompany.com
13 of 18 courtesy

One Kings Lane Skull Figurines

Polished Tiger’s Eye, $39; Polished Crystal, $39; and Polished Black Obsidian, $39 from onekingslane.com
14 of 18 courtesy

Ankasa Small Lace Skull Pillow

$225; ankasa.com
15 of 18 courtesy

Skull Flask

$30; papersource.com
16 of 18 courtesy

Skull Shot Glasses

$30 (for four); papersource.com
17 of 18 courtesy

Skull Head Candles

$15 (set of six); zgallerie.com
18 of 18 courtesy

West Elm X-Ray Tray

$16; westelm.com

