Feel the Flower Power! Go Inside the Orchid Show at the New York Botanical Garden

Snow is falling on New York City right now, but inside the New York Botanical Garden Victorian-style Conservatory, you’d never know it. That’s thanks to the 13th Annual Orchid Exhibition, The Orchid Show: Chandeliers, which features two rooms filled with thousands of orchids in bloom. Team InStyle went up to the Bronx to check out the garden of dreams before the show opened last week. The scent: Absolutely dreamy. The sight: A vision. The temperature: Hot, hot, hot (you’re in a glasshouse, after all, which frankly with the recent icy NYC temps was heavenly!)

After walking through the exhibition, we caught up with Marc Hachadourian, Director of Nolen Greenhouses, who explained that the appeal of this flower is its worldwide recognition: There are 30,000 naturally occurring species and over 150,000 manmade hybrids. “Orchids have had this long-standing tradition as always being associated with the exotic, the wild, and the unusual,” he told us. “The rose may be the symbol of love, but the orchid is considered the symbol of exotic passion.”

The exhibition opened last week in New York, and will run through April 19th. Visit nybg.org for tickets and to learn more. Not in town? Click through the gallery to see some of the gorgeous floral highlights.

PHOTOS: The Orchid Show: Chandeliers at the New York Botanical Garden