NY NOW Highlights: Browse Through Our Favorite Designs

The InStyle home editors kicked off the month of February grooming the aisles of NY NOW, a trade show where participating brands showcase their best and newest offerings in the home goods and lifestyle categories to buyers and editors from the industry. Here, we saw an array of beautiful wooden pieces, chic and innovative uses for silicone, and pops of neon against industrial materials. Plus, the brass theme is still going strong! After six days of making small talk with vendors and snapping thousands of photographs of covetable pieces, we combed through our pics to highlight some of our faves.

So click through the gallery for a few things we're coveting, like luxe fluorescent bowls and chic paper party decor. Oh, and keep an eye out for them in your favorite design stores these upcoming months. Chances are, you'll see them there.

— Anne Kim