NY NOW Highlights: Browse Through Our Favorite Designs

Courtesy Photo (2)
InStyle Staff
Feb 10, 2014

The InStyle home editors kicked off the month of February grooming the aisles of NY NOW, a trade show where participating brands showcase their best and newest offerings in the home goods and lifestyle categories to buyers and editors from the industry. Here, we saw an array of beautiful wooden pieces, chic and innovative uses for silicone, and pops of neon against industrial materials. Plus, the brass theme is still going strong! After six days of making small talk with vendors and snapping thousands of photographs of covetable pieces, we combed through our pics to highlight some of our faves.

So click through the gallery for a few things we're coveting, like luxe fluorescent bowls and chic paper party decor. Oh, and keep an eye out for them in your favorite design stores these upcoming months. Chances are, you'll see them there.

— Anne Kim

1 of 10 Courtesy

Aid to Artisans: Embroidered Napkin

We love these Mexican embroidered napkins. The technique itself is traditional, but the updated colors and designs make the linens feel more contemporary.
aidtoartisans.org.
2 of 10 Courtesy

Acme Party Box Company: Paper Party Decorations

Everything you need for a perfect summer party is right here. The monochromatic color collections makes the whole look more sophisticated.
acmepartybox.com.
Tse & Tse: Task Lamp

Tse & Tse: Task Lamp

All the products from this French company are slightly whimsical but still modern and chic.
tse-tse.com.
4 of 10 Courtesy

Alexandra Von Furstenberg

AVF is known for her fluorescent acrylic decor pieces and these gorgeous bowls are made from multiple acrylic layers.
alexandravonfurstenberg.com.
Finell

Finell

A new Austin-based company created this aluminum tray that is great for transporting drinks, since the silicone bands keep glasses snug. You can take them off for a sleek modern tray, too.
finell.co.
Cookut

Cookut

Modular votive holders can be stacked into multiple configurations – only a snippet is shown here, but they come in 26 colorways.
cookut.net.
Present Time: Book Clock

Present Time: Book Clock

This clock, made of faux books, is so bright and cheerful. Put it on a shelf and have it blend in with the other books for a fun twist.
presenttime.com.
8 of 10 Courtesy

Areaware: Magnetic Key Holder

Never misplace your house keys again with this magnetic bullseye.
areaware.com.
Tom Dixon

Tom Dixon

You'll be the coolest kid in school (or at work!) with these metal back-to-school basics.
tomdixon.net.
Souda

Souda

Brooklyn-based Souda creates ceramic vessels like this one using casts made from leather for a cool unique texture.
soudasouda.com.

