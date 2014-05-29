NYC Design Week: Get the Scoop Straight from InStyle’s Home Editors

Leah Abrahams
May 29, 2014 @ 2:00 pm

Each spring, InStyle’s home editors partake in the many shows and celebrations that are part of New York City’s spring design week, and this year we saw some serious beauties. We loved the unusual material combinations, like Himalayan salt and cement or horsehair and glass, and some items were just downright dream-worthy, like hand-woven gradient ombré tapestries. Not only did these imaginative pieces make us excited about what we’ll be seeing in our favorite home decor stores and sites this upcoming season, but they also make us want to shop! Click through the gallery to check out some of the pieces we can’t wait to get our hands on.

1 of 10 Courtesy Photo

Umbra

Umbra's new Shift Line, which will be available later this summer, includes pieces which are as beautiful as they are practical. The first thing our editors are scooping up is this graphic doormat-the perfect "welcome home" wish at the end of each day.
umbra.com
Advertisement
2 of 10 Courtesy Photo

Fredericks and Mae

Cleaning can be much more fun if the gear is cheerful, like these cute brushes. Plus, they're handsome enough to keep displayed on the wall.
fredericksandmae.com
3 of 10 Courtesy Photo

Amma Studio

When an interior decorator joins forces with a sculptor to create fabulous products, they serve them on the rocks. Literally. These gorgeous salt and cement stools from Amma Studio will steal the spotlight in any room.
ammastudionyc.com
Advertisement
4 of 10 Courtesy Photo

Fabric as Art: Brook&Lyn and Sally England

Instead of a painting or poster, how about opting for some wall art with a little more dimension like a serene, hand-woven ombre tapestry from Brook&Lyn or modern macramé from Sally England.
brookandlyn.com
sallyengland.com
Advertisement
5 of 10 Courtesy Photo

Mario Milana

Leather and iron make up this playful rocking chair created by an Italian designer who studied with Karim Rashid for several years. Bonus model spotting: Even Soo Joo (#soojmooj) was spotted snapping pics of this beautiful piece.
mariomilana.com
Advertisement
6 of 10 Courtesy Photo

Coffee Table roundup: Debra Folz, Hinterland, Haymann Editions

Ready for an update? Here are 3 that will transform any living space: a simple round wooden surface gets accessorized with bands of leather that are braided around the edge (debrafolz.com); a minimal brass frame is dressed with hand-woven ropes that are inspired by crab fishing nets found in Vancouver, BC (hinterlanddesign.com); and a layer of onyx elevates these colorful acrylic surfaces on steel legs (haymanneditions.com).
Advertisement
7 of 10 Courtesy Photo

John Hogan x Ladies and Gentlemen Studio

This year, the Seattle-based company L&G Studio collaborated with glass artist John Hogan to present an assortment of heavenly lights and objects d'art which cast an iridescent glow. Perfect conversation pieces.
ladiesandgentlemenstudio.com
johnhogandesigns.com
Advertisement
8 of 10 Courtesy Photo

PLH Italia: Lighting Hardware

These sleek options from Italian company PLH outfit light switches in style. Each panel is custom made to meet all electrical needs, so multiple switches and controls can be included on one plate.
plhitalia.com
Advertisement
9 of 10 Courtesy Photo

Lighting Roundup: Apparatus, Volk and Atelier de Troupe

Brighten up any space with some new lighting options: adorn a wall with this artful horsehair, yes, horsehair, sconce (apparatusstudio.com); cast a soft glow with this ring of light and keep it grounded with a cement base volkfurniture.com; or suspend a series of graphic two-tone globes from the ceiling to run above a long dining table atelierdetroupe.com.
Advertisement
10 of 10 Courtesy Photo

Katiestout.com

Who can resist a pair of baby blue eyes, or this rug? Furniture designer, and recent art school grad, Katie Stout, combines fabric with other materials to create large-scale, functioning decor pieces that feel like a part of a cartoon-fantasy world.
katiestout.com

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe to InStyle

Subscribe today for less than $1 an issue!
GET IT NOW

Let's Make It Newsletter-Official

Never have InStyle FOMO again! Get the best fashion, beauty, celebrity exclusives and shopping advice straight to your inbox.
I'm in!